Stunning light displays at 12 locations and landmarks across the emirate

Khalid Jasim Al Midfa: The festival has become a major tourist attraction, enhancing the emirate’s standing, identity, cultural heritage and legacy

Sharjah: The emirate of Sharjah has been illuminated with artistic displays on Wednesday evening at 8:00 PM, as the 13th Sharjah Light Festival kicked off, unveiling its artistic canvas of light across different locations. The festivities commenced at the Sharjah Police Headquarters, featuring a breathtaking inaugural light show that transformed the iconic architectural monument into a work of art. The spectacular display took the attendees on a visual journey, reflecting the authenticity of Sharjah's identity and the UAE, while also depicting its ambitious and futuristic vision. Illuminated symbols portrayed the emirate's history, its trajectory toward the future, and its ongoing developments.

The festival's opening ceremony, graced by prominent heads of authorities, departments, entities, distinguished personalities, and visiting delegations, featured a film dedicated to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in celebration of the 52nd anniversary of his ascension to rule.

The festival, organised by Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), will take place across 12 of the emirate’s premiere cultural landmarks and natural destinations from February 7 - 18.

Adding value to Sharjah’s tourism sector

In his opening speech, HE Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), underscored that the tourism sector in Sharjah is one of the key sectors that contribute to supporting the national economy. He noted that tourism is seeing notable progress at all levels, thanks to the vision of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah. Al Midfa also highlighted how SLF has become a major tourist attraction, drawing a great deal of attention through substantial turnout and media interest, year after year.

“The festival showcases the emirate's unique features, achievements, and future vision to the thousands of visitors and tourists who attend the event, both locally, and from around the world, solidifying its position on the global tourism map. Over the past years, SLF has greatly contributed to enhancing the emirate’s standing, identity, cultural heritage and legacy. SLF also has a notable socioeconomic impact, as it provides opportunities for a diverse range of SMEs. This year alone, the festival is hosting more than 80 national small and medium-sized enterprises and projects in various locations across the emirate,” Al Midfa added.

The Chairman addressed the partners who contributed to the success of the festival, “These achievements are the culmination of important collaborations with many strategic partners, from both the government, and private sectors. Their ongoing support and contributions have given the world an extraordinary festival that aligns with Sharjah's prestige and accomplishments across various sectors.”

Shining a light on Sharjah’s heritage and diversity

The curated selection of landmarks and destinations for the 13th edition of the festival reflects the diversity of Sharjah’s history and culture, while promoting the beauty of its tourist landmarks. Featuring over 15 renowned global artists and specialists, the festival will provide immersive shows and installations at 12 of the emirate's premier touristic cultural landmarks and natural destinations, with the action of three new locations to this year's edition, namely the Sharjah Police Headquarters, the General Souq - Al Hamriyah, and the Kalba Waterfront.

Among the established destinations are Khalid Lagoon, Al Majaz Waterfront, BEEAH Group Headquarters, Al Dhaid Fort, Sharjah Mosque, Sheikh Rashid Al Qasimi Mosque, Al Noor Mosque, Al Rafisah Dam, as well as the anticipated SLF ‘Light Village’, which commenced on February 1st, situated in front of the University City Hall in Sharjah.

Opening Ceremony Video: https://we.tl/t-OjCka4Ntk7