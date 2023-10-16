Sharjah:

The 'Emirati Oud & Perfumes' platform, staged by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry during the first edition of the Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition at Expo Centre Sharjah from 6 to 14 October, brought together a prominent group of young talents and Emirati perfume designers, who impressed attendees with their newest collections of perfumes and oud.

The platform aimed to support entrepreneurs and small to medium-sized businesses in the perfume and oud sector and attracted a large number of visitors with perfume aficionados showing remarkable interest in exploring the displays of Emirati entrepreneurs, which were inspired by the deep-rooted cultural heritage of Arab and Gulf traditions. These products meld modern flair with high-quality ingredients, resulting in captivating and long-lasting scents. The fragrances blend essential oils and plant extracts, complemented by a unique selection of incense, oud, amber, and musk.

H.E. Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the SCCI, said the Emiratis for Ouds and Perfumes platform is a true embodiment of the Sharjah Chamber’s commitment to support entrepreneurs and SME owners, strengthening their role in various economic and commercial sectors and providing them with all forms of support to establish their businesses. The platform has offered a key opportunity for Emirati entrepreneurs to showcase their products, familiarise themselves with the expertise and experiences of other participants, and develop their professional and marketing skills.

Mona Al Suwaidi, Director of the Executive Office of the SCCI, noted that this first edition of the platform was successful both in attracting a group of young Emirati talents working in the perfume manufacturing and retail industry and in sparking the interest of visitors by presenting premium fragrances and ouds.

Participant Anoud Ahmed said she was pleased to partake in the event through the Emiratis for Perfumes and Ouds platform, where she presented her own collection, L’Arte de Paris, which includes her exquisitely scented Jewel perfume composed of a blend of high-end ingredients, foremost among them leather and the blossoms of the highly valued osmanthus flower, notes of rare and luxurious incense, and the “fragrance of paradise” — a medley of oud, saffron, honey, berries, leather, and jasmine.

Entrepreneurs Aisha Al Awadi, Nour Al Kamali, and Sara Al Mazrouei said their participation in the Emiratis for Perfumes and Ouds platform offered them the opportunity to promote their project “Tahaduu”, which focuses on original perfume creations and gifts for all occasions, including room sprays, clothing, amber candles, and vanilla essences — all products bearing the same name of the project.

