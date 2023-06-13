Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in collaboration with the Emirates Association for Social Development, hosted a workshop titled "Positive Citizenship". Organized by the Training and Development Centre, the session focused on the key principles, values, and behaviors that embody the essence of citizenship and highlighted the importance of cultivating these attributes within society.

The event took place at the SCCI's headquarters, with Maryam Saif Al Shamsi, Assistant General Director of the Support Services Sector of the SCCI, along with various department heads and chamber employees, in attendance.

The workshop tackled several critical aspects related to the notion of citizenship, its various dimensions, and the values and behaviors that help forge a constructive citizen, deeply connected to their nation and society, and capable of instilling hope and optimism among their peers.

Maryam Saif Al Shamsi emphasized that the SCCI’s initiative to organize the workshop is driven by a commitment to fostering a strong sense of national identity and belonging among its staff. It is also in line with the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership, which continuously encourages promoting the values of positive citizenship, loyalty, and devotion to the homeland. The workshop aimed to highlight the significance of preserving authentic Emirati customs and traditions and shed light on the reciprocal rights and responsibilities between citizens, their community, and their country to foster peaceful coexistence in the UAE.

Additionally, the workshop underscored the importance of safeguarding the national achievements garnered over years of development and the role each individual plays in furthering these accomplishments in their respective fields.

The gathering emphasized the crucial role of social responsibility in countering any actions that might be detrimental to the homeland. It stressed the need to shield the nation from threats, uphold its security, and answer the call of duty as and when needed. It also highlighted the importance of respecting and complying with the UAE’s laws and regulations.

The event also underscored the value of maintaining high ethical standards and moral values, learning about the history of the UAE, and acknowledging its rich cultural and civilizational heritage. It reaffirmed the importance of active participation in volunteer efforts, humanitarian endeavors, and national events to strengthen the bonds of unity and fellowship among the UAE populace.

