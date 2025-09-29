The Sharjah Business Women Council (SBWC) has announced its participation in the Emirates Perfumes & Oud Exhibition 2025, taking place from October 3 to 12 at Expo Centre Sharjah. Through its dedicated booth, the Council is offering a powerful platform for Emirati and UAE-based entrepreneurs to showcase their brands to a global audience. Featuring a curated selection of homegrown enterprises, the showcase will connect members directly with international buyers, leading retailers, and thousands of fragrance enthusiasts from around the world.

This strategic participation underscores SWBC’s commitment to empowering female entrepreneurs and amplifying their presence in key economic sectors. The perfume and oud industry, a cornerstone of Arabian heritage, presents a solid growth market, and the exhibition serves as an ideal stage for these businesses to gain invaluable market exposure.

“Our presence at Emirates Perfumes & Oud Exhibition 2025 for another year is a direct investment in the global potential of our members’ brands,” said H.E. Maryam Bin Al Sheikh, Director of Sharjah Business Women Council. “Beyond a showcase, this is a strategic initiative to open doors to international trade and collaboration, directly contributing to the UAE’s economic diversification and supporting our efforts in elevating female enterprise.”

Representing SBWC members participating in the exhibition include distinguished homegrown brands such as Assam Oud, Eman Store, M3 Incense & Perfume, Places Boutique, Oris, and Lua Lua.

The Emirates Perfumes & Oud Exhibition is a premier event for luxury fragrances, attracting industry professionals and connoisseurs from across the globe. Attendees can explore rare oriental perfumes, high-end oud varieties, and innovative aromatic blends. The SWBC’s participation also aligns with nurturing and promoting local female talent in this respected industry.