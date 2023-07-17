Sharjah: Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi has been appraised of the latest events and programs undertaken by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) on a recent visit to the Authority’s headquarters.

SBA Chief Executive Officer HE Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri received Sheikha Bodour before she presided over the first internal meeting convened since the announcement of her appointment as the entity’s Chairperson. Bringing together department heads, Sheikha Bodour gained comprehensive insights into the challenges and opportunities facing the SBA and its affiliates.

The work of the board will enable the SBA to chart the course for the future, create an integrated and dynamic roadmap for each of the authority’s functions, streamline their efforts, and propel them towards an even more relevant and influential role in promoting publishing, creative industries, and libraries.

Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi said: ‘Sharjah’s role in nurturing and empowering this sector for 50 years has drawn the world’s gaze, and we have a responsibility to continue this cultural leadership, putting people and knowledge first.’

She added: ‘Sharjah Book Authority’s contributions will be pivotal in achieving our goals. We’ve hosted the world’s largest book fair in terms of buying and selling of copyrights, developed pioneering business solutions and created literary initiatives to champion authors, publishers, literary agents, media professionals, and booksellers worldwide, but this is just the beginning. With the resolute support and backing of the board, together we’ll keep beating the path to build Sharjah into a global beacon of knowledge, creativity and innovation, and I look forward to working collaboratively with all the department heads of SBA and its affiliates to see this vision come to life.’

The visit entailed several significant engagements and discussions for Sheikha Bodour, including, Big Bad Wolf’s 2023 strategy for the UAE and the Middle East, the Africa Rights Forum, the upcoming edition of the Publishers Conference in October, the African Literature Book Award, the Sharjah Award for Library Literature, and other key SBA initiatives. The afternoon ended with a tour of Ingram Group’s Lightning Source print-on-demand facility, which enables international publishers and booksellers to print and distribute locally.

Sheikha Bodour has a prolific track record of driving impact and change, notably in publishing, women’s leadership, and social transformation. She has held manifold leadership roles, including President of the International Publishers Association (2021-2022); founder and CEO of Kalimat Group; founder of PublisHer, a global movement advocating for a fair deal for women publishers; President of the American University of Sharjah; head of the Advisory Committee of the Sharjah World Book Capital Office, and more.