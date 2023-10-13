Sharjah Art Foundation’s Learning Programmes continue their compelling line-up of workshops and learning activities designed to develop artistic skills in a broad range of visual arts. Sessions will run from 15 October to 25 December 2023 at different venues across Sharjah, including The Flying Saucer, Collections Building and Sharjah Art Institute.

Inspired by works from the Foundation’s exhibitions and events, the programmes provide opportunities for participants to connect with and learn from professional artists and cultural practitioners.

Learning Programme for Children and Families

14 October–26 November 2023

Learners aged 6 to 15 and their families can discover new creative outlets in workshops on scanner photography, murals, weaving, mosaic sculptures, book and zine design and many other art forms.

Through collaborations with different universities in Sharjah, the programme also brings together senior art students and recent graduates who will facilitate some of the workshops and share their enthusiasm for art with the children.

Learning Programme for Youth and Adults

15 October–19 November 2023

In this programme, learners aged 17+ are introduced to concepts, theories, tools and techniques that enhance their creativity and develop their professional skills. Workshop topics range from darkroom photography, museum education and fair use policies for film and video to portfolio-building and grant writing.

The programme also invites participants to engage more closely with the critical explorations of ongoing exhibitions through a series of talks with artists and curators.

In addition to the workshops and talks, the programme offers community meetups and book club sessions, where like-minded people share techniques, stories, books and drawings.

Early Learning Programme

30 October—25 December 2023

Children aged 3 to 5 can enjoy an array of workshops while spending quality time with parents and guardians. The workshops include puppet-making, a parachute game and an entertaining exploration of different mediums and textures.

The Foundation is committed to making its programmes inclusive and accessible for people of all ages and abilities.



Conducted in English and/or Arabic, all sessions are free, and materials are provided.

To find out more about the learning activities and to register, visit sharjahart.org.

About Sharjah Art Foundation

Sharjah Art Foundation is an advocate, catalyst and producer of contemporary art within the Emirate of Sharjah and the surrounding region, in dialogue with the international arts community. The Foundation advances an experimental and wide-ranging programmatic model that supports the production and presentation of contemporary art, preserves and celebrates the distinct culture of the region, and encourages a shared understanding of the transformational role of art. The Foundation’s core initiatives include the long-running Sharjah Biennial, featuring contemporary artists from around the world; the annual March Meeting, a convening of international arts professionals and artists; grants and residencies for artists, curators and cultural producers; ambitious and experimental commissions; and a range of travelling exhibitions and scholarly publications.

About Sharjah

Sharjah is the third largest of the seven United Arab Emirates, and the only one bridging the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. Reflecting the deep commitment to the arts, architectural preservation and cultural education embraced by its ruler, Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Sharjah is home to more than 20 museums and has long been known as the cultural hub of the United Arab Emirates. It was named UNESCO's Arab Capital of Culture for 1998 and the UNESCO World Book Capital for 2019.

Media Contact

Alyazeyah Al Marri

alyazeyah@sharjahart.org

+971(0)65444113