The European Union (EU) is holding a special Seminar on EU standards for agri-food products for the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries from 13-14 December 2022 at Dubai’s Grand Millennium Business Bay Hotel.

This interactive event will offer food and beverage industry professionals various networking opportunities, complete with a live cooking show and reception, alongside two action-packed days of presentations and roundtable discussions with expert speakers.

Exploring real-world business opportunities, the sessions will take a deep dive into the EU’s proven approach to delivering safe and sustainable food, including specific production methods focused on organic production, product-specific breakout sessions, and business perspectives from those with first-hand experience in this exciting area.

The programme will feature presentations from EU representatives on the sustainability and safety of EU agri-food production, including the EU Green Deal, Farm to Fork Strategy and introductions to EU policies on food safety, animal and plant health and food traceability, as well as sessions on the trade opportunities arising from organic farming and geographical indications.

French Chef Junior Nadje will bring the discussion to life with a cooking show and a menu featuring agri-food products from across the EU’s 27 Member States, giving participants an unmissable chance to sample and experience them for themselves.

His Excellency Andrea Matteo Fontana, EU Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) representatives will officially get day one underway on the morning of 13 December, before speakers take the stage for dedicated sessions and roundtables covering opportunities and challenges of EU-GCC trade relations; sustainability of EU agri-food production; food safety in the EU at a glance; and safe and sustainable trade of animal products.

Day two will then resume with presentations and roundtables covering the EU management system for pesticides, residues and chemicals; EU quality policy on Geographical Indications (GI); and breakout business-focused sessions on milk and dairy products; fruits and vegetables, olive oil and vegetable fats; live animals and meat products; processed agricultural products.

The event will conclude with a roundtable debate on ‘How to boost EU-GCC trade in agri-food products?’ and a reception hosted by H.E. Andrea Matteo Fontana.

The EU expects attendees to not only take away a deeper understanding of the EU’s latest initiatives regarding sustainable and organic food but also gain valuable insights into future developments and market trends.

Participants can secure their place at this special event by registering online here.

Registrations close on 9 December 2022. This event is free to attend, but please note that places are limited and subject to approval upon registration.

EVENT DETAILS

Seminar on EU standards for agri-food products on How the EU ensures the safety, quality and sustainability of its food and beverage exports to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries

Date : Tuesday and Wednesday, 13-14 December 2022

: Tuesday and Wednesday, 13-14 December 2022 Venue : Grand Millennium Business Bay Hotel

: Grand Millennium Business Bay Hotel Download the agenda here

More than Food!

Seeking to engage businesses and consumers across the UAE and GCC countries, the European Union (EU) is promoting the excellence of European agricultural food products to audiences through its ‘More than Food!’ campaign. Visit https://europa.eu/more-than-food-uae/ to stay up to date with the EU’s latest news and events.

