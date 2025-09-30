Panellists discussed the balance between sustainability, innovation and a resilient security infrastructure, as well as the unique challenges and strategies for securing giga-projects in Saudi Arabia

Intersec Saudi Arabia concludes tomorrow at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center (RICEC)

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: As Saudi Arabia advances its giga-projects and sustainable mega-developments, new security requirements are emerging to safeguard these transformative initiatives. Yesterday at Intersec Saudi Arabia, industry leaders and security experts gathered for a high-level panel discussion on “Giga-Projects Security: Specialised Protection Frameworks for Sustainable Development.”

The session addressed how customised protection frameworks are being developed to safeguard the Kingdom’s ambitious urban projects, while aligning with sustainability goals and innovative urban planning.

Panellists, including Rasheed Alzahrani, Safety & Security Director, King Salman Park Foundation and Thamer Alsufiani, Senior Director - Security Operations, Red Sea Global, highlighted how giga-projects are pioneering approaches that balance sustainability, innovation, and robust protection.

The importance of integrating resilient security infrastructure into environmentally conscious development plans was highlighted as a core principle, ensuring that safety measures evolve in tandem with the Kingdom’s vision for sustainable cities.

“The keyword is balance, security has to be the bridge between why sustainability, innovation, and resilience. In giga-projects, sustainability is not an option. There is a mandate to fulfil the sustainability environment across the board, and that is why we embed security into green design. Sustainable security is innovative, and innovative security must be resilient, and that is the key,” said Alsufiani.

He also outlined the importance of governance and why security KPIs should not be solely connected to incident rates, but instead should consider the entire sustainability matrix, ensuring that board members and the community view security as a protector and a trust enabler.

The discussions also outlined the need to embed security from the outset, foster cross-departmental collaboration, leverage the use of advanced technologies such as AI, video analytics, drones, facial recognition, and automation, and prioritise resilience.

Speaking ahead of the panel discussion, Bilal Al Barmawi, CEO and Founder of 1st Arabia Trade Shows & Conferences, said: “Saudi Arabia’s giga-projects demand security strategies that are as forward-thinking as the developments themselves. The panel discussions and presentations at the Future Security Summit at Intersec Saudi Arabia this week provide an important platform for knowledge exchange around the evolving needs of the Kingdom.”

Intersec Saudi Arabia takes place until tomorrow at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center (RICEC). Representing the largest edition of the event to date, the exhibition space for 2025 has grown by 47% year-on-year.

This year’s edition, held under the theme “Accelerating Security, Safety and Fire Protection in Saudi Arabia”, features over 400 exhibitors on the show floor, alongside key discussions at the Future Security Summit, which concludes today, and the Fire Protection and Technology Summit conferences, both of which are now CPD-certified.

Commenting on the conference programme, Riham Sedik, Exhibition Director – Intersec Saudi Arabia at Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said: “This week, the Future Security Summit and Fire Protection and Technology summit have tackled a wide variety of topics, from AI and cybersecurity to fire protection in airports and the importance of international codes and standards. These forums continue to attract the most respected voices in the industry, providing invaluable insights and setting the agenda for the sector’s future.”

Intersec Saudi Arabia is taking place in Halls 1-7 at RICEC, as well as a purpose-built outdoor area. The event comprises five product sectors, which include Commercial & Perimeter Security, Homeland Security & Policing, Fire & Rescue, Safety & Health and Cybersecurity.

Intersec Saudi Arabia is organised by 1st Arabia, licensed by Messe Frankfurt.

