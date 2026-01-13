Sharjah: In the presence of Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority, the second edition of the UAE Libraries Forum commenced. The forum is organized by the Emirates Library and Information Association at the headquarters of the Sharjah Book Authority, under the theme “Libraries Between Artificial Intelligence and the Humanity of Knowledge”.

The two-day forum brings together a distinguished group of local and international experts in the fields of libraries and information, aiming to strengthen the role of libraries in supporting culture and knowledge, while exploring new horizons for digital transformation and innovation within this vital and rapidly growing sector.

As part of the forum’s accompanying activities, Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurated the Manuscripts Exhibition, one of the event’s key highlights. The exhibition features a carefully curated selection of rare manuscripts and books of significant historical and scientific value, reflecting the richness of Arab and Islamic cultural heritage and underscoring the role of libraries in preserving intellectual memory and safeguarding cultural legacy for future generations.

Her Highness also inaugurated the pavilions of the participating entities, which showcase their services and innovative projects in the field of libraries and information. This initiative enhances opportunities for cooperation and the exchange of expertise and ideas among local and international institutions, while supporting the development of institutional partnerships and the integration of efforts in serving the library sector.

In addition, Her Highness honored the partners and supporters whose initiatives and efforts have contributed to supporting the journey of the Emirates Library and Information Association. Their active role in achieving its ongoing accomplishments and strengthening its institutional presence was recognized in appreciation of their contributions to the development of the libraries and information sector, as well as their support for knowledge-based and cultural initiatives that serve the community.

The forum features a diverse program of panel discussions and specialized workshops addressing key themes, including “Institutions Between the Humanity of Knowledge and Artificial Intelligence,” and “Academic Libraries and the Knowledge-Based Employment of Artificial Intelligence Tools.” The program also includes sessions highlighting public and national libraries, library associations, and information institutions, emphasizing the importance of keeping pace with digital transformations while reinforcing the human dimension of knowledge within modern library environments.

This forum reflects the Emirates Library and Information Association’s commitment to advancing the role of libraries within Emirati society and developing their services in line with rapid transformations and the demands of the modern era. Through fostering innovation and knowledge integration, the forum contributes to reinforcing the position of libraries as a fundamental pillar in building a sustainable knowledge-based society that supports cultural development.