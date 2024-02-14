Abu Dhabi UAE: Scotland, renowned for its world-class produce, is set to showcase the best of the country’s food and drink at Gulfood next week, with 15 Scottish businesses and organisations participating at the world’s largest F&B exhibition as part of Scottish Development International’s activity.

Companies exhibiting their produce include Dean’s shortbread, Lactalis McLelland cheddar, Macduff Shellfish, and The Natural Fruit and Beverage Company. The food industry delegation will also be shining a spotlight on sustainability, as well as showcasing the first ever Scotch lamb in the region.

The lamb was introduced to the UAE market for the first time in November 2023 at a St Andrew’s Day event, which took place on the official opening day of COP28. At the event, Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf joined 21 Scottish businesses from the food and beverage sector, who either already operate in the UAE or are looking to break into market, as they showcased their products. The St Andrew’s Day event, supported by Scottish Development International, kickstarted Scotland’s activities at COP28, and served as a catalyst for strengthening collaborations and knowledge sharing.

With traditional products such as award-winning seafood and shortbread, as well as more niche offerings like the finest Scottish quark and environmentally friendly food packaging and containers, Scotland continues to showcase the best of its food and drink and is returning to Gulfood from 19-23 February.

As the UAE continues its focus on sustainability in 2024, Scotland is leading from the front. The participating companies all demonstrate a commitment to responsible sourcing, such as fishing and farming practices, and production & packaging, such as compostable and recycled materials.

A highlight of this year’s showcase is the addition of halal Scotch lamb for the UAE market, a milestone in Scotland’s culinary exports to the region. Quality Meat Scotland and Woodhead Brothers in Aberdeenshire have introduced the meat, with Woodhead Brothers becoming the first Scottish processor to receive accreditation to supply the Middle East market.

Scottish Development International Regional Director James Keating said, “Our participation once again at Gulfood underscores our commitment to showcasing the best food and drink that Scotland has to offer the region. In collaboration with our colleagues from Scotland’s Food & Drink Partnership, Seafood Scotland and Quality Meat Scotland, we have a diverse range of companies participating in this year’s Gulfood, and we are looking forward to engaging with key trade buyers, distributors and industry leaders at the event to strengthen existing partnerships and forge new ones.”

The Scottish Pavilion at Gulfood will be in Sheikh Saeed Hall 1, Stand S1 B14 at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 19-23 February. The pavilion will showcase some of the finest food and drink from Scotland, from 15 participating companies: Amity Fish Co, Dean’s of Huntly Ltd, Graham’s The Family Dairy, Highland Spring Ltd, JK Thomson, Lactalis McLelland Ltd, Macduff Shellfish, Mackintosh of Glendaveny Limited, Seafood Scotland, Spirits of Virtue, The Natural Fruit and Beverage Company, Quality Meat Scotland, MOWI, Thistle Seafoods, and Vegware Ltd.

As Scotland’s food and drink takes centre stage at Gulfood, the country’s participation reaffirms its position as a global leader in sustainable F&B production. Food and drink is Scotland’s top international export sector, with close to £350 million worth exported to the Middle East & North Africa region each year. The UAE and Scotland share a longstanding history of trade and export/import, with both regions also firmly established as benchmark destinations in culinary excellence.

To find out more about Scotland’s offering and the exhibiting companies, please contact Sitti Mariyah Abu, Scotland’s Food and Drink Specialist in the UAE, SittiMariyah.Abu@scotent.co.uk​

