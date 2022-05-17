Cairo, Egypt: Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, is holding ’its first hybrid Innovation Summit Middle East & Africa (MEA) taking place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai and will also be available for online streaming on the 18th & 19th of May. The flagship event is bringing together industry leaders, technology experts, and government decision-makers to discuss how to leverage breakthroughs in digital transformation and intelligent software to benefit their business as well as contribute to a Net Zero sustainable future.

Over 5,000 delegates will be attending the two-day event exploring a series of different tracks focusing on how technologies can accelerate both growth and sustainability across sectors that include energy, logistics, manufacturing, retail, and utilities. The event will feature an Innovation Hub showcasing how EcoStruxure-designed, Internet-of-Things-enabled software, solutions and services can reduce energy usage and make organizations or operations resilient and adaptive.

During the Summit, Schneider Electric will be announcing a range of new solutions and technologies for the Middle East and Africa region that will aid its customers in their fundamental shift towards digitization of the future.

The Innovation Summit will be inaugurated by Schneider Electric’s Middle East and Africa President, on the 18th of May, and will include a number of panels by leaders in the technology and sustainability space.

“We believe that the path to a sustainable future is one that leverages innovations to create greener operations with reduced costs and increased efficiency,” said Luc Remont, Executive Vice President. “To fight climate change we need to decarbonize. With more than 80% of emissions created by energy production and consumption, the solution is a more sustainable and digital world. We are delighted to bring the Innovation Summit MEA to Dubai to demonstrate how digitization can empower a new era of sustainable business growth at a time when the world needs it more than ever.”

Walid Sheta, Middle East and Africa President added: “We’re thrilled about equipping our customers and partners with the latest tools and technologies they need to thrive now and for years to come. The Middle East and Africa region has made great strides forward in the adoption of intelligent solutions, but there is a lot more we can do together. With Egypt and the UAE hosting COP27 and COP28 respectively, we have a golden opportunity to accelerate action. I look forward to demonstrating how technology and electrification can achieve these goals and promote greater efficiency and sustainability for everyone.”

It is worth noting that, in Egypt, Schneider Electric is supporting Sharm El-Sheikh’s green transformation, prior to hosting COP27 in November, through several projects and initiatives, including solutions for smart buildings and scaling the city’s solar power plant from 5 megawatts to 20 megawatts. Schneider Electric is also providing EVlink chargers for electric vehicle stations, solar-powered lights, in addition to developing the Energy University in Sharm El Sheikh.

Action-packed two-day event

More than 50 knowledge and expert-led sessions will take place to encourage sustainability and efficiency during the Innovation Summit MEA. From the future of electric cars and smart cities to decarbonizing real estate and greening supply chains, it will create industry-defining dialogue to power the new electric economy.

A virtual platform is available for anyone that wants to join the Innovation Summit MEA from anywhere around the world and will remain accessible for one month after the event concludes, so visitors can reconnect online, rewatch sessions and also connect with the technical team.

For more information about the Innovation Summit including how to register, visit: https://www.se.com/ae/en/about-us/events/local/innovation-summit-mea.jsp

