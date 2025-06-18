This exclusive event, organized in collaboration with Gartner, featured a 'Supply Chain Roundtable' focused on transforming the Arabian Peninsula into future global supply chain hub

Riyadh, KSA – Schneider Electric, a leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, hosted a distinguished gathering of supply chain leaders from leading global companies and delegates from Gartner at its state-of-the-art factory in Riyadh, KSA.

This exclusive event, organized in collaboration with Gartner, featured a 'Supply Chain Roundtable' that provided a platform to discuss and explore insights into emerging supply chain strategies, Middle East's economic diversification journey, and the region's potential as a global supply chain hub.

Delegates toured the Schneider Electric Riyadh facility, seeing cutting-edge technologies in action at the Plant and Distribution Centre, demonstrating the solutions and innovations that could pave the way towards the Middle East’s manufacturing future.

The Middle East is undergoing a transformative economic renaissance, with KSA's ambitious industrialization efforts creating unprecedented opportunities in advanced manufacturing, technological innovation, and next-generation logistics. Schneider Electric is dedicated to serving its customers in the region by ramping up its operations and accelerating digital transformation.

“The future for manufacturing in the Middle East is a rich opportunity,” said Mohamed Waheed Fekry Mohamed, Vice President - Global Supply Chain, Middle East & Africa. “The way forward is clear: digital transformation and people are the enablers towards a more sustainable, agile, resilient, and efficient supply chain. We hope today’s delegates are inspired to see what is possible with today’s technologies.”

“At Schneider Electric, we are deeply committed to supporting Saudi Vision 2030 by accelerating digital transformation and sustainability,” said Mohamed Shaheen, CEO of Schneider Electric Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Yemen, and Bahrain. “Our supply chain ecosystem, powered by cutting-edge technologies, is instrumental in shaping a sustainable future for the Kingdom. We will continue to strengthen our operations to support this mission.”

