The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) have announced the launch of the new visual identity of Sharjah Summer Promotions 2024, under the slogan “Get set for a summer brimming with discounts and adventures”.

Slated to run from July 1 to September 1 spanning across all Sharjah’s cities and regions, the event is organised in collaboration with the Chamber's Shopping Malls Sector Business Group and in coordination with several concerned government entities within the emirate.

This announcement was made during a press conference held today (Thursday) at SCCI’s headquarters to unveil the key features of the 21st edition of the festival.

The press conference was attended by H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), and H.E Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), along with a horde of SCCI’s board members.

Also present were H.E Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of the Sharjah Chamber; Maryam Saif Al Shamsi, Assistant General Director for Support Services Sector at SCCI; Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI, and Ibrahim Rashid Al Jarwan, Director of Economic Relations and Marketing at SCCI and General Coordinator of Sharjah Summer, as well as a group of officials and representatives of government institutions and authorities in Sharjah.

With extensive participation of major shopping malls and retail outlets across the emirate, the new edition of Sharjah Summer Promotions features a packed programme of special and enticing events. This includes promotional deals at several tourist attractions and family entertainment destinations in Sharjah, alongside a diverse array of marketing activities.

The two-month extravaganza is filled with promotions and mega discounts on various products and renowned local and international brands, as well as hotel discounts and unprecedented tourism packages with complimentary experiences at tourist spots in the emirate.

Moreover, there will be contests and raffles for a luxurious Infiniti QX50 car, 30 gold bars, and shopping vouchers. Shopping centers, central markets, and retail stores across Sharjah have also curated a substantial array of valuable prizes and gifts for consumers.

H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais affirmed that the “Sharjah Summer Promotions” stands as one of the most significant events and commercial happenings in the UAE and the region. The event has successfully established itself as a core pillar in invigorating the economic, commercial, and tourism activities in Sharjah over the past 21 years.

“This event has left a lasting imprint on Sharjah's summer, filled with a diverse array of promotional, entertainment, and cultural activities across all cities and regions of the emirate”, Al Owais added.

He underscored the Sharjah Chamber's commitment to diversifying marketing and entertainment events to promote the emirate’s tourist potential and boost sales in the retail sector, which is a key driver of growth in the UAE.

For his part, H.E Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), said, “The inclusive and sustainable development of the tourism sector is contingent upon forging strategic partnerships and alliances and uniting the efforts of diverse stakeholders across all domains. The tourism industry includes aspects such as culture, heritage, entertainment, sports, event management, and destination development, underscoring the importance of these partnerships that can harness the sector’s potential to drive economic growth, attract investments, and nurture the establishment of SMEs, ultimately contributing to the overall prosperity of the emirate and the nation.”

“In this sense, the strategic partnership with Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry aims to unite our efforts under a shared vision and new visual brand identity. We are confident that it will have a great impact on boosting tourism and retail sectors in the emirate, which welcomed over 450,000 visitors last summer alone. The new campaign will drive the growth of the tourism sector, increase its contribution to the national economy, and provide visitors with a more inclusive and enriching experience this season,” Al Midfa added.

Meanwhile, H.E Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi noted that the Sharjah Summer Promotions 2024 attracts significant participation from retail stores and shopping centers throughout the emirate. The event promises for both Sharjah's residents and visitors an exceptional shopping experience featuring top local and international brands, in addition to a plethora of entertainment shows and family activities held across the emirate.

This year's Sharjah Summer Promotions offers shoppers numerous opportunities to win a wide range of valuable prizes, with the Sharjah Chamber allocating up to AED 3 million in prizes for the 2024 season, in collaboration with SCTDA. This complements the event’s key elements of shopping and entertainment, creating a vibrant and festive summer atmosphere across Sharjah over the course of two months.

Sharjah Summer Promotions offers a plethora of entertainment activities, shopping deals, and hotel packages, making it a vibrant season for visitors and residents alike. This year's event showcases more than 20 diverse hotel packages from 16 participating hotel establishments, alongside offers at 11 popular tourist destinations. In total, there are 70 summer offerings including entertainment events, workshops, summer camps, and much more. This is made possible through collaborations with the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), Sharjah Museums Authority, Environment and Protected Areas Authority, Sharjah International Marine Sports Club, and various shopping malls.

Additionally, the summer festivities feature workshops, weekly summer and entertainment programs for children, events, and marine activities in Khorfakkan. The event also includes extensive marketing activities, offering up to 75% discounts in malls. Shoppers have the added bonus of winning valuable prizes and gifts through participation in various draws.

In addition to the marketing and recreational activities, the Sharjah Summer Promotions 2024 will feature the launch of the "Back to School Campaign" from August 19 to September 1. This initiative aims to provide students and parents with an exceptional opportunity to purchase diverse school supplies, offering major discounts of up to 85 percent on a broad selection of high-quality products in school supplies list.

The organising committee of the Sharjah Summer Promotions has launched a dedicated website for the event (www.shjsummer.ae), which encompasses all offers, packages, and discounts provided by event partners.

The website includes direct booking links for hotels, shopping malls, entertainment programmes, destination experiences, and more. Customers making purchases at shopping centers or booking hotels in Sharjah via the website will have the opportunity to participate in the event’s raffles and win valuable prizes.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.com