RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA: Following the success of two previous editions of the Saudi Capital Market Forum (SCMF), Saudi Tadawul Group has announced the upcoming third edition of the SCMF, scheduled for 19 - 20 February 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Held under the patronage of His Excellency Mohammed bin Abdullah Aljadaan, Saudi Minister of Finance and Chairman of the Financial Sector Development Program Committee, the forum is centered around the theme of "Powering Growth."

SCMF brings together the world's leading financial minds and decision-makers, catalyzing dialogue and innovation in global finance, while emphasizing the integration of emerging markets with established financial systems. The event will focus on key priorities such as market evolution, investment strategies, and regulatory developments, reflecting the Kingdom's commitment to economic diversification and its strategic role in shaping the future of finance.

“As a key player in Saudi Arabia's financial sector, Saudi Tadawul Group plays a major role in developing the Saudi capital market and supporting economic transformation,” said Eng. Khalid bin Abdullah Al-Hussan, CEO of Saudi Tadawul Group. “The Saudi Capital Market Forum fosters connections from the East to the West, creating new growth opportunities. In this edition, SCMF will host issuers, investors, policymakers, and capital market institutions for insightful dialogues that will catalyze Saudi Arabia's transition toward a more innovative and sustainable future. We look forward to welcoming industry leaders and engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of the Saudi capital market,” he said.

The Saudi Capital Market Forum will conclude with the presentation of the 2023 Saudi Capital Market Awards, which will acknowledge and recognize market participants at the forefront of the development of the Saudi capital market across 17 categories. The awards encompass categories such as “IPO of the Year 2023 (Main Market & Nomu – Parallel Market)”, “ESG Relations Program of the Year,” “Broker of the Year,” and more.

About Saudi Tadawul Group

Founded in 2021, following the transformation of the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) into a Holding Group, headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Tadawul Group is a holding company with a portfolio of four integrated subsidiaries: The Saudi Exchange, one of the largest 10 stock exchanges in the world by market capitalization, the Securities Clearing Center Company (Muqassa), the Securities Depository Center Company (Edaa), and Wamid, an innovative applied technology services business. Saudi Tadawul Group was established as part of a continuous development program focused on enhancing the capital market and its infrastructure, attracting foreign investments, and diversifying the Saudi economy. The Group reinforces Saudi Arabia’s position as an attractive global investment destination and the gateway to the MENA region.

Saudi Tadawul Group supports the development of an advanced capital market in Saudi Arabia; one of the pillars of the Financial Sector Development Program (FSDP), a Saudi Vision 2030 realization program

