Riyadh – Saudi Arabia celebrates the closing ceremony of the Saudi Games in Riyadh this week, then welcomes Professional Fighters League’s (PFL): Battle of the Giants: Brace For Impact in another milestone moment for sporting accomplishment in the Kingdom.

For the past two weeks, the Saudi Games has hosted thousands of athletes from more than 100 clubs across Saudi Arabia in a huge variety of sports. Saudi Games celebrates its closing ceremony in Riyadh on Friday, with the capital then seamlessly moving onto PFL's Battle of the Giants: Brace For Impact on Saturday at The Mayadeen. The fight night is headlined by Francis Ngannou against 6'8 phenomenon Renan "Problema" Ferreira, and MMA legend Cris Cyborg versus hard-hitting Brazilian Larissa Pacheco.

Delayel Al Saud, CEO, Saudi Games, said: “The Saudi Games is an annual celebration of sports in the Kingdom. It is our own version of the Olympics. With over 9,000 participants taking part in 52 sports, including para-sports, competing for medals and prizes, we try to make sure that everyone is included. This is only possible because of the tremendous support from our leadership and the dedication of over 2,000 organizers and volunteers. The Saudi Games acts as a discoverer and nurturer of up-and-coming athletic talents, champions like Dunya Abu Taleb, who made history as the first Saudi woman to directly qualify for the Olympics, in which she participated at Paris 2024 in her sport of taekwondo.

“Additionally, it showcases how the Kingdom can host multi sporting events and competitions. It is considered the main national platform for all Saudi athletes who want to compete, no matter their background, gender, or disability. With over 70% of the population under the age of 35, one of Vision 2030’s goals is to have a healthier nation, and empower people to take part in sports through building an entire sports ecosystem. The Saudi Games is at the heart of those efforts.”

Saudi Arabia has invested heavily in combat sports such as MMA and boxing over the past few years, with numerous world-class fights taking place in the Kingdom. By the end of 2024, the SMMAF (Saudi Mixed Martial Arts Federation) will have hosted six PFL events – including three PPV extravaganzas.

Hattan AlSaif, the first female Saudi Arabian fighter in PFL, won the gold medal for the third time in a row at this year’s Saudi Games in the 54 kg Muay Thai boxing competition.

Pete Murray, CEO, PFL, said: “We’re proud to be here in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with the biggest MMA event on Saturday October 19 at The Mayadeen in Riyadh with world-class fighters in Francis Ngannou and Renan Ferreira. Where it begins, however, is at the grassroots level. We’re focused on building a world-class ecosystem of combat sports and MMA – through our partnerships with federations – that is tied to Vision 2030 in order to identify future champions. Hattan AlSaif, the first female MMA Saudi fighter, is a great example of someone who has shone through her success at the Saudi Games. We couldn’t be prouder to usher her into MMA and proud to highlight her in our opening ceremony on Saturday.”

Hattan AlSaif said: “The Saudi Games is so important to Saudi athletes; it gives a big opportunity to our nation’s sports people. I am thrilled to have won my third gold medal in a row at the Saudi Games, a national event that has given me a huge platform to become a PFL fighter.”

Saudi Arabia has hosted more than 100 global sports events since 2018, with 2.5 million international fans in attendance. The number of sports federations has increased by 200% in the last nine years from 32 in 2015 to 97 in 2024. The inspiration Saudi people have taken from the hosting of world-class events is indisputable: sports participation rose from 13% in 2015 to 48% in 2023 – up 300%.

Tickets for Battle of the Giants: Brace For Impact in Riyadh on October 19 are available.