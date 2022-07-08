Organized by the Saudi Esports Federation, Gamers8, the largest esports and gaming event worldwide, takes place at a purpose-built venue at Riyadh Boulevard City from July 14

RIYADH: The Saudi Esports Federation today announced a partnership with ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG), one of the world’s biggest gaming hardware companies, for Gamers8 and Saudi eLeagues.

Organized by the Saudi Esports Federation, Gamers8, the largest esports and gaming event worldwide, takes place during eight weeks from Thursday, July 14 at a purpose-built venue at Riyadh Boulevard City. The event features top esports action alongside a series of festivals, concerts, shows, and more.

As well as their own hi-tech booth at Gamers8, ASUS ROG will provide PCs for Saudi eLeagues.

Khaled El Shikh, the KSA Business Development Manager at ASUS, said: “ASUS Republic of Gamers is delighted to partner with the Saudi Esports Federation and thrilled to be a part of the groundbreaking Gamers8 event this summer. ROG was founded with the goal of creating the world’s most powerful and versatile gaming laptops in the industry, and we look forward to helping everyone attending Gamers8 take their performances to new heights.”

Omar Batterjee Head of Communications, Marketing, Partnership of the Saudi Esports Federation, said: “We are delighted to welcome ASUS Republic of Gamers as a partner for Gamers8 and Saudi eLeagues, and thank them for pledging their support to the esports and gaming sector in Saudi Arabia.

“Gamers8 is set to be an incredible, showpiece spectacle in Riyadh this summer, blurring the lines between the physical and virtual worlds, and providing elite esports action, concerts, shows and activities for all ages. We look forward immensely to seeing you all there.”

Gamers8 will focus on four main pillars, each with something to offer for everyone. These four pillars are: Professional Esports, Festivals, Music and 'The Next World Forum', an esports and gaming forum that will bring together sector leaders and experts from around the world.

Gamers8 features elite esport teams competing across: Rocket League, Dota 2, Fortnite, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, and PUBG MOBILE. A staggering $15 million prize pool is on offer. Rocket League, running from Thursday, July 14 until Sunday, July 17, begins the esports action. Gamers8 tournaments will be broadcast live on the event channels in more than eight different languages.

In addition, big-name international artists, each of whom is guaranteed to captivate music lovers, will be appearing at Gamers8 concerts alongside numerous local and regional talents each weekend throughout the event. Amr Diab, J Balvin, Sebastian Ingrosso, Salvatore Ganacci and DJ Elfuego start musical proceedings in style at the NXT LVL music venue on opening night.

More than 1,000 activities and attractions, such as comedy, magic shows, and much more, will also be on the Gamers8 entertainment agenda.

Further details, including ticket sales, are available on the event website.

About SEF:

The Saudi Esports Federation is the regulating body in charge of nurturing elite gaming athletes and developing the gaming community and industry in Saudi Arabia.

The Federation’s activities are categorized into two complementary streams. The first stream works to develop all levels of competitive gamers, starting with the grassroots community level and moving up to professional esports athletes that can achieve global excellence. The second stream works to develop the entire gaming/esports value chain by catalyzing the industry and enabling talent.

Since its establishment in late 2017, the federation has organized multiple world-class national and international tournaments and events, attracted investment from local private sector actors and worked with international developers on opportunities in the Saudi market.

About Gamers8:

Gamers8, from the creators of Gamers Without Borders, is a global gaming and esports festival with a mission to blur the lines between what's physical and what's virtual. Established to bring the virtual world of gaming and esports out into the physical realm of Riyadh, the capital city of Saudi Arabia, Gamers8 will be held for eight weeks this summer from July 14 – September 8.

Offering elite and competitive tournaments, entertainment, activities and attractions, incredible music concerts and shows, plus more, Gamers8 concludes with a gaming and esports forum that brings together sector leaders and experts from around the world.

The elite gaming competitions will host the biggest esports teams in the world across five different titles with a total prize pool of $15 million, all hosted in a state of the art, purpose-built venue at Boulevard Riyadh City.

Organized by the Saudi Esports Federation, the event is being brought by a series of partners including Mastercard, SAVVY Gaming Group, ESL FACEIT Group, Spotify, and Aramco, each collaborating to provide gamers around the world an experience like no other.