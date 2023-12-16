RCSI Medical University of Bahrain held last month its first Equal Opportunities Executive Committee meeting led by Mr Gary Brady, Head of Human Resources and Ms Fatema Frutan, HR Partner for Learning and Development. This committee is assigned to consolidating the principle of equal opportunity and ensuring the promotion of diversity and inclusion practices among staff in alignment with the efforts of the Supreme Council for Women (SCW) led by Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, Wife of His Majesty the King and President of the SCW.

Under the UN Fifth Sustainable Development Goal of ‘Achieving gender equality’, the university has already made progress in its organisational structure and professional development plan. Currently, 64% of the university’s full-time staff are female, with 48% of managerial positions held by females, and 56% of female personnel pursuing higher education (level 9 Masters/Postgraduate Diplomas and Level 10 Doctorate/Higher Doctorate) and professional Membership and Fellowship.

Over the past three years, 43 female staff members participated in bespoke Leadership programmes delivered in partnership with our strategic partner Advance HE. Additionally, 37 female academics obtained a Certification in Learning and Teaching in Higher Education from Advance HE, and 28 became Advance HE Fellows.

Mr Stephen Harrison-Mirfield, Managing Director of RCSI Medical University of Bahrain, commented: “As a university, we are privileged to have a pool of female talent and we are committed to empowering them to achieve their full potential. The creation of the Equal Opportunities Executive Committee is another step forward and an opportunity to enhance the university’s professional development plan further.”

As part of the University’s Equal Opportunities framework and Professional Development Unit’s strategy, RCSI Medical University of Bahrain looks forward to engaging with the SCW to implement equal opportunity initiatives and implement professional development programmes that meet both personal and institutional goals in alignment with our strategic plan.

RCSI Medical University of Bahrain is a constituent university of the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI), which was established in Dublin, Ireland, in 1784. RCSI Medical University of Bahrain, an independent private university, opened its doors to a cohort of 28 medical students in 2004. Today, the purpose-built campus is home to a student body of more than 1,600 across the Schools of Medicine; Nursing and Midwifery and Postgraduate Studies and Research. It is a not-for-profit health sciences institution focused on education and research to drive positive change in all areas of human health worldwide.

