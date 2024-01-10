United Kingdom: For one day only, members of the public will be greeted to a larger-than-life animated street stunt in several locations across London and Manchester, where they’ll have the chance to escape the winter blues and win the holiday of a lifetime to the beautiful nature emirate of the UAE, Ras Al Khaimah, in partnership with On the Beach.

From 4.30pm on Wednesday 10th January, people passing through London’s South Kensington and Knightsbridge, as well as Manchester’s Gore Street and Victoria Bridge, will be treated to a live motion projection, featuring Ras Al Khaimah’s well-known cat animation, where they will need to scan a QR code at the location to enter the competition, and be in with the chance to win.

Projection Locations:

London (16:30 - 18:30): South Kensington, at the foot of Exhibition Road, above Comptoir Libanaise

London (19:00 - 21:00): Knightsbridge on Brompton Road, above GUESS by Harrods

Manchester (16:30 - 18:30): Gore Street

Manchester (19:00 - 21:00): Victoria Bridge, on the side of the Premier Inn Hotel

The projection, composed from footage of the recent ‘All About You’ campaign, created by FABLEfx, the award-winning creature animation studio behind major filming projects, features a super cool feline character, inspired by the story of Leo the cat, who found a home in Ras Al Khaimah and became a much-loved social media icon after being rescued from RAK Animal Welfare Centre.

Ras Al Khaimah offers picturesque landscapes from its white sandy beaches to lush mangroves and mountain panoramas. It’s home to multiple renowned hospitality brands and hoteliers, including Waldorf Astoria, Hilton, Ritz-Carlton, Mövenpick, InterContinental and more.

On top of the incredible hospitality, visitors can also partake in a range of exhilarating adventure activities the destination offers, from riding the longest zipline in the world, to hiking and stargazing in the UAEs highest campsite, and taking in the Arabian cultural treasures.

To find out more about the competition, make sure to follow Ras Al Khaimah’s social media channels (Instagram|Facebook) for more information on how to participate. Terms and Conditions apply.

For further information, please contact: RAKTDA@prm-global.com

About Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA)

The Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) was established in May 2011 under the government of Ras Al Khaimah. RAKTDA aims to develop the Emirate’s tourism infrastructure and establish Ras Al Khaimah as a world-class destination for leisure and business travel, creating sustainable investment opportunities and enhancing the quality of life for its residents. In order to achieve its goals, the Authority has a government mandate to license, regulate and monitor the Emirate’s tourism and hospitality industry.

www.visitrasalkhaimah.com | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | LinkedIn | YouTube

Hashtag: #VisitRasAlKhaim