Qatar Tourism reschedules DJWE date to May 2025

Qatar Tourism (QT) has announced that the 21st edition of the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition (DJWE) will be organized during the period May 5-11, 2025, instead of the regular exhibition's organizing date in February of each year.The decision of rescheduling the DJWE date to May primarily aims to enhance the overall experience for participants and ensures that it continues to set new standards of excellence, as the exhibition is one of the most prestigious events in the world of luxury jewellery and watches. It brings together industry professionals, collectors, and enthusiasts from all over the world.The rescheduling of DJWE 2025 to May will provide exhibitors with an extended timeframe to prepare their latest collections and innovations, thus allowing attendees more time to plan their participation in this premier event, in addition to drawing a substantial number of visitors and participants and strengthening interaction and networks opportunities to promote its standing as a pioneering platform.