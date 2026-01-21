Doha, Qatar: Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council is set to serve as the strategic partner of this year’s Web Summit Qatar for the 3rd consecutive year, and as the lead partner of this year’s Corporate Innovation Summit, a high-level, pre-Summit event that has convened visionary corporate leaders over the past three years.

Alongside leading global organizations, QRDI Council will showcase its programs and initiatives at this year’s Web Summit Qatar 2026 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC), where attendees from around the world will gather.

Located at E515, QRDI Council’s pavilion returns as a hub for international entrepreneurs, investors, and leaders. The space will showcase initiatives delivered with local and global partners, while serving as a forum for networking and knowledge exchange. Throughout the event, attendees can participate in speaker sessions and discussions designed to accelerate growth across Qatar’s growing innovation ecosystem. The pavilion will provide a purpose-built environment that enables partnerships and conversations to happen that contribute to Qatar’s National Vision 2030 (QNV2030).

Bringing together leaders and innovators to confront the issues facing the business world today, the Corporate Innovation Summit offers a one-day networking experience which includes masterclasses and opportunities to connect with pioneers shaping the future of enterprise in the 21st century.

Founded in Dublin, with its flagship event now held annually in Lisbon, Portugal, Web Summit Qatar is one of the global editions and the MENA region’s flagship gathering. This year it is set to welcome over 30,000+ attendees, including 700+ investors and more than 1,500+ startups selected from across the globe from a wide range of industries to present. The event will also feature exhibitors from more than 150 partners, including QRDI Council, Snapchat, Amazon, Vodafone, Dell and many more.

About QRDI Council

QRDI Council is a national entity with the mission to support research, development and innovation (RDI) activities as well as to develop RDI talent in Qatar. The Council strives to make Qatar a top destination for global talent and a pioneering research, innovation, and development hub with its motto “locally empowered, globally connected”. Playing a pivotal role within the Qatar National Development Strategy, the QRDI Council is actively shaping the Innovation component of the Economic Diversification goal. The Council’s commitment underlines its unwavering dedication to the Qatar National Vision 2030. QRDI Council aims to make Qatar a global innovation hub and a top choice for R&D centers worldwide, seeing RDI as vital for Qatar's growth and prosperity. To delve deeper into QRDI Council's endeavors and vision:

