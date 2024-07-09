Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Promoseven Sports Marketing, a leading sports marketing company in the Middle East, is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Plus500AE, the DFSA regulated subsidiary of the Plus500 global group, for the upcoming 6th edition of the City Half Marathon Dubai. This exciting event is set to take place on October 27th, 2024, in the vibrant city of Dubai.

The City Half Marathon Dubai, organised by Promoseven Sports Marketing, has become a staple event in the region's running calendar, attracting thousands of participants from around the world. This year's edition, the 6th in the series, promises to be even more spectacular with the addition of Plus500 as the title sponsor.

Plus500, a renowned global fintech group, has a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PLUS) and is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index. Having recently established their DFSA regulated subsidiary in the DIFC, Plus500 bring their commitment to innovation and online trading excellence to the UAE. Plus500 is an ideal partner for the City Half Marathon Dubai, which embodies the spirit of competition, determination, and achievement.

"We are delighted to welcome Plus500 as the title sponsor for the 6th edition of the City Half Marathon Dubai," said Steven Matthijs, Director of Promoseven Sports Marketing. "This partnership will undoubtedly elevate the event to new heights, and we look forward to working with Plus500 to create an unforgettable experience for all participants."

The City Half Marathon Dubai offers runners a unique opportunity to challenge themselves while experiencing the beauty and excitement of Dubai. The event features three race categories: the 5km, 10km, and the challenging 21km half marathon, catering to runners of all abilities.

Registration for the Plus500 City Half Marathon Dubai 2024 is now open, and participants are encouraged to sign up early to secure their spot in this highly anticipated event. For more information and to register, please visit the official website at www.promosevensports.com

About Promoseven Sports Marketing:

Promoseven Sports Marketing is a leading sports marketing company in the Middle East, specialising in the power of sport as a marketing vehicle for Middle East countries, companies, and products. The company has a rich history of organising and managing successful sporting events, including the City Half Marathon Dubai and the Bloomberg Square Mile Relay.

About Plus500:

Plus500 is a global multi-asset fintech group, offering state-of-the-art online trading services to more than 26 million customers worldwide. The group has recently established a local subsidiary in the DIFC, regulated by the DFSA, demonstrating its commitment to providing a reliable and user-friendly trading experience to UAE traders. Plus500 has a history of sponsoring major football clubs and is currently the official global partner of the legendary Chicago Bulls NBA team.

*Source: AETOSWire

Contacts:

Promoseven Sports Marketing

Steven Matthijs

Email: sports@promosevensports.com