Abu Dhabi – The leading policymakers, business leaders, and energy experts gathered today in Abu Dhabi for the EU-UAE Energy Efficiency Business Breakfast, under the theme "Powering the Green Transition." Organized under the EU-GCC Cooperation on Green Transition Project in collaboration with the European Union Delegation to the UAE and the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure of the UAE, the event focused on advancing joint energy efficiency initiatives to achieve climate, energy security, and economic diversification goals.

The event took place against the backdrop of pivotal global commitments made at COP28, where leaders pledged to triple global renewable energy capacity to 11,000 gigawatts and double the global average rate of energy efficiency improvements to more than 4% annually by 2030. The discussions underscored energy efficiency as one of the most cost-effective pathways to reducing emissions, enhancing resilience, and driving sustainable economic growth.

Opening the event, H.E. Lucie Berger, Ambassador of the European Union to the United Arab Emirates, highlighted the EU's leadership and ambition in energy efficiency:

"The European Union has demonstrated that energy efficiency is not just a tool for sustainability, but a catalyst for economic competitiveness and energy security. With a binding target of at least 32.5% improvement in energy efficiency by 2030, and policies already reducing our primary energy consumption significantly, the EU is showing that ambitious action delivers real-world results. Through our collaboration with the UAE, we are bringing together global ambition and practical innovation to accelerate the green transition for the benefit of future generations."

H.E. Eng. Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, emphasized the UAE’s proactive approach:

"Energy efficiency stands at the core of the UAE’s energy strategy and net-zero commitment. Through the launch of the Global Energy Efficiency Alliance and strategic partnerships, we are driving large-scale adoption of smart technologies and sustainable infrastructure that will strengthen our energy future and create new growth opportunities."

Participants engaged in dynamic discussions across two expert panels. The first session explored the European Union’s frameworks for energy efficiency, such as the EU Energy Efficiency Directive and introduced the UAE's leadership through the Global Energy Efficiency Alliance. In the second session, EU and UAE business leaders spotlighted emerging opportunities in smart energy management, retrofitting technologies, and innovative partnerships. With the UAE investing approximately USD 5 billion annually in low-carbon energy projects and the EU’s global leadership in setting energy efficiency standards, the event reinforced how transregional collaboration can unlock concrete business opportunities, support technology transfer, and accelerate the deployment of clean energy solutions.

The gathering attracted UAE government representatives, EU Member States trade officials, investors, major energy companies, and research institutions, laying the groundwork for new synergies between European and Emirati entities committed to energy efficiency and sustainability.