Muscat, Oman | The Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX) successfully hosted the fifth edition of its flagship Chairman’s Dialogue, further reinforcing its commitment to fostering high-level discourse that connects Oman with global thought leaders and strategic thinkers.

Held virtually under the theme “The Future of Strategy”, the session featured a keynote conversation between MSX Chairman Mohammed Mahfoodh Al Ardhi and General The Lord Richards, Baron Richards of Herstmonceux and former Chief of the Defence Staff of the United Kingdom and one of the world’s foremost experts on leadership, strategy, and international security.

The dialogue drew over 710 registered attendees, including senior government officials, business leaders, academics, students, and representatives from Oman’s public and private sectors – underscoring the growing relevance of the Chairman’s Dialogue as a platform for cross-sectoral learning and strategic engagement.

“At MSX, we believe that progress comes not just from numbers and markets but from ideas and dialogue,” said Mohammed Mahfoodh Al Ardhi. “The Chairman’s Dialogue is our contribution to the intellectual and strategic growth of Oman. We want to connect our business community, our youth, and our leaders with the world’s most experienced minds.”

Established as a recurring initiative by MSX, the Chairman’s Dialogue aims to bridge local audiences with global perspectives – bringing leading international voices to the Omani stage to share insights on leadership, policy, economics, sustainability, and security. The event serves as an educational and networking opportunity that benefits attendees across generations and sectors, fostering a culture of informed decision-making and strategic foresight.

The fifth edition of the MSX Chairman’s Dialogue focused on the evolution of strategic thinking in today’s complex geopolitical climate. It explored the fragmentation of global leadership, the growing dominance of short-term decision-making, and the urgent need to restore coherent long-term strategy in today’s complex geopolitical environment. Lord Richards spoke about his experiences leading international coalitions and how strategic drift often sets in when political leaders fail to maintain focus and unity. Drawing from his experience, Lord Richards emphasised how unclear or inconsistent strategies can undermine even the most well-resourced missions.

“Short-term wins mean little without long-term planning,” Lord Richards stated. “Strategic clarity must come from the top – when that is missing, institutions falter, and trust erodes.”

Attendees gained a deeper understanding of how the national strategy must balance ends, ways, and means – and that the ‘means’ or available capacity is often the most decisive factor. Lord Richards noted that whether it be defence, economic policy, or energy, no element can succeed in isolation. All must align to achieve meaningful results.

He further observed that grand strategy is not simply about planning but about creating a vision of a nation’s future direction – one that can be executed through coordinated, sustained effort. The session served as a powerful reminder of the value of long-term thinking, shared vision, and unified leadership in a volatile world.

“Strategy without tactics is the slowest route to victory; tactics without strategy is merely the noise before defeat,” Lord Richards remarked, driving home the session’s core message.

Expressing his appreciation to MSX, the Chairman, and attendees, Lord Richards stated, “It was an honour to be part of this remarkable initiative. My sincere thanks to Mohammed Mahfoodh Al Ardhi, the Muscat Stock Exchange, and the audience for the warm welcome and thoughtful engagement. Conversations like this matter, and Oman is leading by example.”

Mohammed Mahfoodh Al Ardhi also shared a message of gratitude, saying, “I would like to extend my deepest thanks to Lord Richards for his invaluable insights, and to all those who joined us in making this edition of the Chairman’s Dialogue a resounding success. Your participation reaffirms our belief in the power of dialogue to shape better futures.”

The ideas shared today remind us that achieving the ambitious goals of Oman’s Vision 2040 requires long-term thinking, coordinated action, and the full engagement of all sectors – public, private, and academic. It is only by working together, guided by strategic foresight and a shared national purpose, that we can build a prosperous and resilient future for our country.”

Beyond its immediate audience, the event’s impact is part of a broader effort by MSX to support Oman’s Vision 2040 goals by encouraging global engagement, thought leadership, and institutional development. By hosting globally respected figures such as General Richards, MSX is helping position Oman as a forward-thinking and strategically connected economy.

The Chairman’s Dialogue continues to build momentum as a unique, high-value knowledge platform within the region – one that not only enhances Oman’s global positioning but also empowers its current and future leaders with the ideas and insights needed to navigate a rapidly changing world.

