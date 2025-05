Pakistan's ministry of economic affairs said on Friday that its X account had been hacked after a post was published on it appealing to international partners for more loans amid rising tensions with its neighbour India.

"We are working to have the Twitter (X) switched off," the ministry told Reuters, adding that they "did not tweet" about it. (Reporting by Surbhi Misra and Ariba Shahid; Editing by Himani Sarkar)