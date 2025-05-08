Riyadh: The Tourism Development Fund (TDF), the Kingdom’s tourism enabler, has announced it will serve as an enablement partner in the Future Hospitality Summit (FHS) Saudi Arabia. The event is scheduled to take place in Riyadh from May 11 to 13, 2025, and will bring together global decision-makers and investors to explore opportunities in hospitality, promote knowledge exchange, and support startups and entrepreneurs in the sector.

TDF CEO Qusai Al-Fakhri stated that the fund’s role extends beyond financial support to fostering connections between investment opportunities and local talent. "Our participation in the summit aims to accelerate this communication and broaden its impact across the Kingdom through hospitality projects and other initiatives that elevate the tourist experience and support sustainable economic growth," Al-Fakhri said.

At its pavilion during the summit, TDF will present direct and indirect financing solutions. It will also feature non-financial initiatives from TDF Grow, which supports startups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), develops national talent, and accelerates the growth of specialized projects throughout Saudi Arabia. The fund is also set to join a key panel discussion addressing tourism market shifts, exploring new investment prospects, and outlining TDF’s vision to build investor confidence while maintaining quality and returns.

TDF’s participation underscores its commitment to advancing the tourism sector by positioning Saudi Arabia as a leading investment destination and global hospitality hub, while highlighting the fund’s role as the Kingdom’s primary tourism enabler.

The summit is expected to attract more than 100 speakers, 280 investors, and 90 sponsors and partners from around the world.

About the Tourism Development Fund (TDF)

The Tourism Development Fund (TDF) is Saudi Arabia’s national enabler of the tourism sector, going beyond financing to drive high-impact investments and enhance the competitiveness of the Saudi’s tourism destinations.

TDF enables entrepreneurs and tourism businesses with tailored financial solutions and non-financial support programs while attracting local and international investors to develop landmark tourism projects.

With a vision to create a dynamic and attractive investment environment, TDF fosters strategic partnerships, supports economic diversification, enriches visitor experiences, and strengthens Saudi Arabia’s position as a leading global tourism destination. Committed to advancing the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and the National Tourism Strategy, TDF remains a trusted partner, working closely with investors and key stakeholders across the sector.