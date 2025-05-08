HE Dr. Sultan Al Jaber:

Dubai -UAE – The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) has announced the agenda and official slogan for the fourth edition of Make it in the Emirates, one of the UAE’s comprehensive economic programs. The event will take place from 19-22 May 2025 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre under the theme “Advanced Industries. Accelerated”.

The announcement was made during a press conference organized by the Government Media Office at Emirates Towers and attended by His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology.

Held at a pivotal time for global economies, this year’s edition demonstrates the strategic emphasis the country’s leadership places on industrial development as a cornerstone of economic growth and technological advancement.

The press conference was also attended by His Excellency Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of MoIAT; His Excellency Mubarak Al Nakhi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture; His Excellency Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company Group; Mohammad Ali Al Kamali, Chief Trade and Industrial Officer at Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO); and Dr. Saleh Al Hashmi, Director of the Commercial and ICV Directorate at ADNOC. The event gathered local and international media, highlighting widespread anticipation for the largest industrial gathering in the region yet.

Hosted by MoIAT, organized by Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company Group, and held alongside strategic partners the Ministry of Culture, ADNOC Group, and ADIO, Make it in the Emirates 2025 represents a bold evolution in the UAE’s industrial landscape, supported by Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre’s world-class infrastructure and logistics capabilities.

UAE is an Exceptional Model

In a speech delivered at the press conference, HE Dr. Al Jaber said: “All that the UAE has accomplished is built on the legacy of our Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and the forward-looking vision set out by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid recently emphasized the importance of the industrial sector and the role of Make it in the Emirates in advancing national industry and UAE-made products.

“With the continued guidance and support of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of Presidential Court, we have intensified efforts to modernize the UAE’s industrial sector and contribute to building a diversified, competitive, and knowledge-based economy. Make it in the Emirates was launched under the umbrella of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology to connect investors and manufacturers with local opportunities and offtake agreements, while also promoting national products and facilitating more job opportunities for Emiratis in the industrial sector.

“Make it in the Emirates was launched under the umbrella of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology to provide a platform that brings together investors and manufacturers to benefit from offtakes and procurement opportunities, as well as to showcase local products and jobs for Emiratis in the industrial sector. “Industry is a key driver of economic diversification and a catalyst for building national capabilities and creating jobs. With this in mind, MoIAT launched the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology in 2021 with the aim of:

Increasing the industrial sector’s contribution to GDP.

Developing a solid legislative framework that supports a competitive, resilient, high-quality, and sustainable industrial sector.

Ensuring the sustainability of supply chains in vital industries such as food, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, electrical equipment, electronics, space technologies and building materials.

Accelerating the adoption of advanced technologies.

Transforming the UAE into a regional and global hub for future industries.

“The fourth edition of Make it in the Emirates is taking place at a time when the world is facing many geopolitical challenges and shifting trade and tariff policies. These changes impact supply chains and the movement of goods and raw materials, ultimately affecting industrial and economic dynamics. These global shifts are testing the capabilities, resilience, and adaptability of nations in responding to emerging developments. In the UAE, we have developed an exceptional model of resilience and adaptability, and we are confident in our potential to continue achieving sustainable economic growth.

“We see a genuine opportunity for our country amid recent international developments. The UAE is well-positioned to become a destination of choice for countries around the world for investment, manufacturing, and export, as well as a hub for attracting exceptional talent and expertise. Countries with Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs) with the UAE stand to benefit from our strategic location, low customs tariffs, world-class infrastructure, and strong presence of international companies to manufacture and export their products. The UAE strongly supports fair and free trade with all its partners, and continues to work and collaborate with the international community to build an inclusive and dynamic economic system.

“Thanks to a collaborative approach involving ministries, economic departments, national companies, manufacturers, and investors, the industrial sector has delivered significant results in the past years. Notably, the value of industrial exports rose to AED 197 billion in 2024, a 68% increase compared to 2020. Furthermore, cumulative local spending in the industrial sector through the National In-Country Value (ICV) Program reached AED 347 billion. These achievements were possible through partnerships with stakeholders, ministries, financial institutions, national companies, manufacturers, and investors. These achievements are not just numbers, they represent real factories, meaningful job opportunities, and a stronger national economy.

“As the industrial sector continues to grow in importance, and following the tremendous success of previous editions held at the Abu Dhabi Energy Center, the fourth edition of Make it in the Emirates will take place at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center. The scale of this expansive space reflects the importance of the industrial sector to the national economy. We expect large participation from local and international experts, innovators, industrialists, and investors to explore new pathways for industrial growth.

“The upcoming edition will be exceptional in terms of outcomes, with the announcement of numerous projects, new financing solutions, and investment opportunities across 12 vital sectors, most notably: the announcement of numerous new procurement agreement opportunities, for the first time, the event will host a pavilion dedicated to Emirati handicrafts and heritage industries. The launch of a range of innovative financial solutions to support the industrial sector. New initiatives focused on advanced technologies, artificial intelligence, and Industry 4.0. The signing of multiple MoUs and agreements to further support national industries. The Industrialists Career Exhibition will highlight job opportunities for UAE nationals in the industrial sector.

“Make it in the Emirates is where ambition meets opportunity. Through our collective efforts, we will build a future where the Made in the Emirates mark stands as a symbol of the highest standards of quality, innovation, and sustainability.”

“I extend an open invitation to investors and entrepreneurs, both local and international, to take part in Make it in the Emirates 2025 to explore opportunities, forge partnerships, and leverage the UAE’s incentives and enablers. Our success stories are a source of national pride, proving the UAE is a land of opportunity. Businesses that make it in the Emirates will enhance their competitiveness, contribute to shaping the future, and be part of a national success stories. Further, manufacturers will have access to markets representing more than 3 billion people,” HE Dr. Sultan added.

Envisioning Future of Industry

HE Al Suwaidi said: “Thanks to the support and guidance of our wise leadership, Make it in the Emirates has become the leading national platform for discussing developments and shaping the future of the UAE’s industrial sector, while enhancing the country’s position as a regional and global hub for advanced industry.”

HE Al Suwaidi noted that the event will witness new announcements including industrial investments and key initiatives that will contribute to the UAE’s sustainable economic development goals.

He outlined the key activities planned over the event’s four-day run, including honoring industrial pioneers through various award programs like the Make it in the Emirates Awards and the ICV Champions, as well as hosting a series of ministerial sessions, strategic discussions, and partnership signings. Make it in the Emirates 2025 will also spotlight the role of technology and women in industry, present inspiring success stories, and promote national content and global expansion opportunities for Emirati products.

HE Al Suwaidi also highlighted the theme of the fourth edition, “Advanced Industries. Accelerated”, which reflects MoIAT’s commitment to developing an innovative and sustainable industrial sector. The event will also feature the Industrialists Career Exhibition, offering more than 1,200 job opportunities from 100 companies for Emirati talent, alongside an exhibition showcasing national products in key sectors such as pharmaceuticals, space, defense, and energy. In addition, investors will be introduced to offtake opportunities, while the launch of the Global Exchange Program will open doors for startups to explore the Japanese market during Expo 2025 Osaka.

Event Reflects UAE’s Industrial Standing

HE Al Dhaheri also highlighted that fourth edition of Make it in the Emirates is set for significant expansion. The event space will increase to 68,000 square meters, five times larger compared to the previous edition. The total number of exhibitors will surpass 700, 15 times more compared to 2024.

HE Al Dhaheri added that the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company Group aims to attract more than 30,000 visitors, marking a five-fold growth compared to the previous edition. He emphasized the company's commitment to developing events to support national industries by highlighting investment opportunities, creating partnerships and collaborations, encouraging innovation, and supporting SMEs. This will contribute to enhancing the competitiveness of local products and their ability to reach new markets, both regionally and internationally.

Event Supports National Heritage

For his part, HE Al Nakh emphasized that Make it in the Emirates reflects the leadership’s commitment to reinforcing national identity and fostering a sustainable economy rooted in creativity and cultural heritage. He noted that the fourth edition coincides with the Year of Community, which highlights the citizen as the cornerstone of national development, while recognizing craftsmen, artists, and creatives as guardians of heritage and ambassadors of Emirati identity.

HE Al Nakhi highlighted the Artisans Handicrafts pavilion, organized by the Ministry of Culture as one of this edition’s dedicated areas. The pavilion will feature live demonstrations of 40 traditional crafts across 10 main zones, along with a rich program of artistic performances and workshops held in collaboration with local partners.

HE Al Nakhi also noted that supporting handicrafts strengthens generational ties to heritage and highlights the UAE’s creative identity as a nation with a vibrant, ever-evolving legacy. He emphasized that the Ministry of Culture’s initiatives, particularly the support for Emirati handicrafts, heritage industries, and the empowerment of artisans, are part of a national strategy that places society at the heart of development and the creative economy.

Diversified and Sustainable Economy

Al Kamali emphasized that Make it in the Emirates represents a strategic milestone in the UAE’s industrial journey and reflects the nation’s ambition to build a diverse, sustainable, and knowledge-based economy.

Al Kamali also highlighted the successes achieved by Abu Dhabi in developing an advanced industrial ecosystem centered on innovation, which has strengthened its position in global supply chains and raised international investor confidence. Al Kamali noted that ADIO continues to support these efforts by providing a comprehensive range of services. Additionally, he outlined several key achievements relating to the Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy (ADIS) in 2024, including raising industrial output to AED111.6 billion and increasing the number of industrial establishments and skilled professionals.

Al Kamali also discussed the role of the new economic community centers launched by ADIO, which serve as integrated platforms combining talent and investment to help build a competitive, future-ready economy for the emirate.

Special Edition Dr. Al Hashmi commended the continued collaboration with MoIAT in organizing Make it in the Emirates, which plays a crucial role in advancing the industrial sector and strengthening its contribution to economic diversification.

Dr. Al Hashmi also highlighted the achievements of ADNOC’s ICV program since its inception, which has channeled over AED 242 billion into the national economy and offered over 17,000 job opportunities for Emiratis in the private sector. He noted that ADNOC plans to redirect an additional AED200 billion by 2030, including AED90 billion earmarked for local manufacturing.

He also spoke about the launch of the Make it with ADNOC app, which supports Make it in the Emirates. The new strategic tool is designed to provide suppliers with immediate insight into the products ADNOC plans to purchase to maximize the long-term local manufacturing opportunities ADNOC offers.

Divers Agenda

At the press conference, MoIAT also revealed the official agenda and slogan for this year’s edition, emphasizing the UAE’s commitment to industrial innovation and excellence. Spanning four days, Make it in the Emirates 2025 will explore key topics including AI-driven manufacturing, smart industrial transformation and national content, advanced manufacturing and industrial entrepreneurship, along with major announcements and offtake deals expected across each track.

The day one events will commence under the title “The UAE’s Vision – Shaping the Future of Manufacturing”, with a welcome keynote address by HE Dr. Al Jaber followed by a ministerial panel titled “Redefining Industry, Trade and Investment”. The day will also include a ministerial keynote by His Excellency Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture, titled “The Art of Progress”, and a ministerial leadership panel on “Integrating Transnational Supply Chains: International Industrial Alliances & Partnerships”.

Winners of the third edition of the Make it in the Emirates Awards will be honored, followed by a Trailblazers Talk session sharing a notable success story. Other sessions include panels exploring “What it Takes to Take the ‘Made in the Emirates’ Brand Globally” and “The Future of Supply Chains: Strategic Investments and Regional Hubs”.

The second day of the event will feature a rich lineup of events under the theme “The Impact of National ICV – The UAE’s Commitment to Upskilling Talent”. The day will open with an informal ministerial session on the role of localization in community engagement, aligning with the “Year of Community 2025”. It will be followed by the announcement of the ICV Champions and the opening of the Industrialists Career Exhibition.

The Day 2 agenda will also feature a panel titled “Strengthening National Resilience – ICV Champions”, a Trailblazers Talk and a series of sessions discussing topics including “Synergies in The UAE’s Industrial Landscape”, “Deep Tech & Space Manufacturing: New Frontiers for the UAE’s Industrial Ecosystem”, and “Makers, Innovators and Game Changers – Women Shaping the Future of Industry”. Activities will conclude with a panel discussion on “Family Business – Key Enablers of Industrial Growth and Expansion”.

Under the theme “Smart Manufacturing – Industry 4.0 & AI”, the third day will feature a fireside chat on “Accelerating Advanced Tech and R&D in The UAE’s Innovation Ecosystem”. Key highlights of Day 3 include leadership panels titled “UAE’s Journey to Industry 5.0: AI, Robotics and Human Ingenuity” and sessions titled “The Creative Economy Through Tech – A Catalyst for Manufacturing Growth” and “Powering the Digital Age: The Future of Energy-Efficient Data Centers”. The day will conclude with a session titled “Bridging Borders for Innovation – Science Diplomacy Shaping the Future of UAE’s Manufacturing Landscape”.

Under the theme “Driving Global Trade and Market Access”, the final day of Make it in the Emirates 2025 will conclude with a ministerial fireside chat titled “Young Voices, Bold Futures: Strategies for Enabling Youth in Shaping the UAE’s Industrial Scene”, offering insights into how the UAE integrates youth into its industrial strategies and inspires young talent to contribute to the country’s future.

New Awards and Initiatives

This year’s event will feature the third edition of the Make it in the Emirates Awards, presented across nine categories under five strategic pillars: Factory of the Future, Excellence in National ICV, Industrial Enablers and Strategic Partners, Leadership and Talent, and UAE Traditional Crafts for Individual and Companies.

The UAE Traditional Crafts category is introduced for the first time, aiming to support creative industries and preserve Emirati heritage by empowering artisans through incentives, showcasing their creations, and providing platforms to market their products.

The second day will see the unveiling of the ICV Champions, a newly introduced initiative debuting this year. It will recognize and honor companies excelling in the National ICV Program across eight categories, in appreciation of their exceptional contributions to advancing industrial development in the UAE.

Additionally, the fourth edition will feature a Startup Pitch Competition focused artificial intelligence. The competition aims to attract and support emerging industrial innovations, integrating them into the national industrial ecosystem.

Overview of Opportunities and Incentives

The press conference also provided an overview of the investment opportunities and incentives presented by Make it in the Emirates. Manufacturers and investors will be able to benefit from a wide range of investment enablers including a business-friendly environment, technological transformation, competitive financing, industrial sustainability, business growth support, production and export promotion, and more.

The fourth edition is set to be the largest yet, anticipating more than 30,000 visitors and over 700 exhibitors, with a total exhibition space of 68,000 square meters. It will also feature an expanded range of products offered for local manufacturing, along with an increase in procurement agreements to support industrial diversification and sustainability in the country.

Startups will receive special attention within the event’s agenda, with dedicated platforms to showcase their products and pitch innovative ideas to a select group of investors, decision-makers, and enablers.

At the end of the press conference, MoIAT invited manufacturers, investors, and entrepreneurs to actively take part in Make it in the Emirates 2025, bringing together key decision-makers, innovators, and manufacturers. It is the largest industrial event in the country and the region to date in terms of participation, scale, ambition, and impact.

Make it in the Emirates aims to amplify the economic and social impact of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology. It focuses on localizing supply chains, fostering industrial growth through strategic partnerships, enablers, and investment opportunities. It also highlights the role of AI in shaping the future of industry, offering competitive financing and technological transformation solutions to strengthen partnerships, promote innovative products, facilitate knowledge exchange, unlock new avenues of innovation, and empower startups.