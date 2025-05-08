Dubai, UAE: As Saudi Arabia continues its national agenda to increase female representation in senior leadership, the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS) is spotlighting the pivotal role of women in procurement at its largest-ever MENA Conference & Awards, that took place in Riyadh earlier this week.

With more than 260 award submissions, over 40 speakers, and record-breaking registrations, this year’s event highlighted how women are not only excelling in procurement, but reshaping it.

According to CIPS' latest Global Supply Chain and Procurement Report, 39% of procurement professionals globally are now women, with numbers steadily rising across senior roles. In the Middle East, this figure is even more promising in progressive sectors such as energy and public infrastructure, where national agendas are helping close the leadership gap.

Themed around resilience, digital transformation and leadership, the 2025 conference hosted a number of prominent female voices driving procurement excellence across the region. These included Nouf Almana, Procurement Excellence Director at Diriyah Company, who said:

"Procurement is a strategic force that can influence business far beyond cost. As women rise through the profession, we’re bringing fresh perspectives to sustainability, innovation, and ethical sourcing. The more we advocate, the more we inspire the next generation of leaders."

Also speaking at the conference was Rachael Legg, Fractional Procurement Executive and Former CPO at Rolls-Royce and Johnson Matthey, and a Board of Trustees member at CIPS. She commented:

"Women in procurement are making waves globally, and it’s encouraging to see so many rising to leadership positions. At CIPS, we’re proud to support that growth - especially in regions like Saudi Arabia where gender diversity is rapidly advancing at the highest levels. Our focus now must be on building leadership pipelines that take CPOs all the way to CEO."

With the Saudi Vision 2030 programme actively championing women in senior positions, and procurement increasingly recognised as a key strategic driver, CIPS sees this as a vital moment to accelerate change. The 2025 conference will feature several panels and sessions led by female executives, offering insights on innovation, resilience, and leadership in procurement.

Sam Achampong, Regional Director of CIPS MENA, added: This isn’t just a celebration of the profession; it’s a call to action. The annual conference is an opportunity to learn from trailblazing women who are elevating procurement across the region - and to ensure others are empowered to follow their path."

The Excellence in Procurement Awards, that took place alongside the conference, also honoured outstanding achievements across 16 categories, including Leader of the Year and Young Talent, with a strong showing of female finalists and judges.

