NEW DELHI: India's cricket board is considering suspending the popular Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 tournament amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

IPL chairman Arun Singh Dhumal and the Indian cricket board's (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia did not respond to Reuters calls and messages seeking comment.

The nuclear-armed neighbours have been locked in conflict since Wednesday, when India targeted multiple locations in Pakistan, claiming they were "terrorist infrastructure" in response to a deadly attack in Kashmir last month.

New Delhi named two Pakistani nationals as suspects and accused Islamabad of being involved in the attack, a charge Pakistan denied and sought an independent probe.

India's army said Pakistan's armed forces carried out "multiple attacks" using drones and other munitions across the entire western border on Thursday night and early Friday, a claim Pakistan denied.

Thursday's IPL match was abandoned midway after the fighting began in India's border regions, but the cricket board attributed the disruption to a power failure at the stadium in the hill city of Dharamsala.

The world's richest cricket tournament began its current season on March 22, and the final fixture is scheduled to be played on May 25, with matches being spread over 13 venues across the country. (Reporting by Aditya Kalra, Additional reporting by Amlan Chakraborty, Writing by Surbhi Misra and Sakshi Dayal; Editing by YP Rajesh)