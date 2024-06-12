Dubai: Procore, a leading global provider of construction management software, underscored the increasing importance of technology in the construction industry and the need to bridge crucial productivity gaps during its participation at Construction Technology ConFex (CTF) 2024, held recently at the Ritz Carlton Hotel, JBR, Dubai.

The two-day conference also provided a pivotal platform for Procore to network with over convened 1000+ project owners, developers, contractors, consultants, and technology companies, who were attending the event. These industry professionals had gathered to exchange and share insights gained from innovative work methodologies aimed at boosting productivity, competitiveness, profitability, and sustainability.

Brandon Oliveri-O’Connor, Head of Region and Vice President of Sales, EMEA, Procore, stated, “New innovations and trends are driving major shifts in the region’s construction industry. Our participation in Construction Technology ConFex 2024 gave us the chance to network with industry leaders and visionaries and identify new strategies for advancing technology integration in the construction industry to promote innovation and raise operational efficiency. This is also consistent with Procore's mission to lead the development of digital construction solutions and collaborate closely with leading industry players to steer the sector towards a technologically-advanced future."

During a panel session, Tony Harbour, Head of Technology Partnerships, EMEA, Procore, shared his thoughts on the tangible benefits of digitalisation across all the construction stakeholders. Harbour outlined examples of the results expected from using technologies in the construction industry, including quicker decision-making, prompt data interpretation, and have a better visibility and control over the productivity and profitability.

He also discussed the use of predictive analytics, which enables businesses to precisely forecast and assign tasks to contractors based on previously recorded data, and the growing applications of AI to complete tasks and queries more quickly, obtain information, boost productivity, and enhance operational performance.

Several industry leaders recognized the value technologies add to their businesses and Procore was mentioned as one of the most advanced solutions for the construction sector. Roger Wahl, Chief Technology Officer at Innovo Group, highlighted the transformative impact of Procore software, emphasizing its connected data environment and its role in enhancing project management, communication, transparency, data-driven decision-making, and adaptation to industry disruption. Additionally, Faik Haddadin, Senior Projects Director at Emaar, highlighted the key benefits of incorporating AI technology, focusing on how it fosters transparency among client, contractor, and consultant, thereby ensuring project success.

CTF is the region's biggest ConTech event and was co-located with Property Technology Confex with the aim of connecting the entire value chain and accelerating technological adoption across all disciplines of construction. With the primary agenda focusing on technology for climate and decarbonisation, viability and competitive edge, well-being, and social agenda, as well as productivity and performance, CTF sought to advance digitalisation across all aspects of operations. This year's CTF also provided real-world examples and actionable insights into the implementation of the latest technologies such as Digital Twins, Virtual Construction, Metaverse, AI, IOT, PMIS, ERP, Cloud, RPA, Offsite Manufacturing, Lean Construction, BIM, and much more.

Procore's participation in this renowned event demonstrates its dedication to remaining at the forefront of technological advancements and digitalisation, especially at a time when the construction industry is going through a significant transition. Through such active efforts, Procore will continue to promote the rapid integration of technology in construction, while also sharing key insights that have the potential to fundamentally change the way that cities are built in the future.

