A total of 30 finalists representing Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and Latin America showcased breakthrough ideas and latest innovations in the healthcare sector

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: World Health Expo (WHX) has announced Predictheon as the winner of the 2026 Xcelerate Start-up Competition, following a highly competitive live final held at the Future X Stage during the world’s largest healthcare event.

Selected by a panel of leading investors, healthcare executives and industry specialists, including Xcelerate partners Connecting Giants and Unicorns (CGU), Deloitte, 10FT Ventures, In5, and Venture Hive, Predictheon was recognised for its core product, the Predictheon PDA® (Predictive Decision Assistant). The Class IIb medical device uses proprietary AI models to individualise anaesthesia administration and predict potential anaesthesia-related adverse events up to 10 minutes in advance.

As the 2026 Xcelerate Champion of Innovation, Predictheon receives US$12,000, exhibition space at WHX 2027, global recognition, and strategic access to international healthcare leaders, investors, and partners. The first runner-up was MeNOW Health, which received a cash prize of US$8,000; BiPER Therapeutics was the other winner, with a cash prize of US$5,000, and both received a startup pod at next year’s event. All three winners will have the opportunity to partake in a dedicated mentorship programme from Deloitte.

Reflecting on WHX's international reach, Xcelerate finalists represented countries including the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the US, Switzerland, France, India, Belgium, Lithuania, Hong Kong, Spain, Tunisia, Estonia, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Germany, Ireland, Switzerland, India and Singapore, underscoring Dubai’s role as a cross-continental connector, bringing together mature healthcare markets and high-growth systems in one unified innovation platform.

Ross Williams, Commercial Director, Informa Markets Healthcare, said: “The quality and ambition of this year’s finalists demonstrate the extraordinary pace of innovation across the global healthcare sector. Through initiatives such as Xcelerate, WHX continues to champion the next generation of health-tech pioneers and connect them directly with decision-makers, investors, and healthcare leaders worldwide.

“We want to ensure we help turn bold ideas into scalable, real-world solutions. Congratulations to Predictheon and to all the companies who showcased the future of healthcare on our stage.”

The full list of finalists included:

Thryvvs

Thryvvs is a femtech wellness app delivering personalised nutrition and fitness programmes aligned to every stage of a woman’s cycle — from puberty through to menopause — powered by a strong community-led engagement model.

Calla Lily Clinical Care

Calla Lily Clinical Care is a British women’s health B-Corp developing Callavid®, a proprietary intravaginal drug-delivery platform targeting fertility, pregnancy support, menopause, cancer treatments and live biotherapeutics, with the potential to reduce antibiotic use and combat antimicrobial resistance.

Zaman Bio

Zaman Bio provides an end-to-end cytogenomic solution enabling rapid, precise and cost-effective detection of accelerated ageing processes, supporting both diagnostics and longitudinal patient monitoring in personalised medicine.

HealthOrbit AI LTD

HealthOrbit is an AI-native Revenue Cycle Management platform embedding revenue intelligence at the point of care to reduce claim denials, accelerate cash flow and deliver compliant, end-to-end financial workflows for healthcare providers.

Limb

Limb is an AI-powered digital rehabilitation platform combining a patient app and clinical portal to deliver personalised exercise programmes, real-time feedback and data-driven therapy optimisation for improved recovery outcomes.

FimmCyte Therapeutics

FimmCyte Therapeutics is developing first-in-class multi-specific therapies that target and eliminate the root causes of organ fibrosis by depleting diseased cells and reprogramming the disease micro-environment.

Regenova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Regenova uses AI to design safer antibody therapies and predict optimal human dosing earlier in development, accelerating timelines for cancer and infectious disease treatments while reducing cost and failure rates.

ONI

ONI is an AI-powered “care between consultations” platform supporting pregnant mothers with continuous, personalised obstetric guidance beyond traditional clinic visits.

Rosetta Omics

Rosetta Omics is building an AI-driven precision oncology platform that integrates spatial biology and multi-omics data from a single biopsy to predict treatment response, guide therapy selection and enable smarter clinical trial stratification.

BiPER Therapeutics

BiPER Therapeutics is advancing first-in-class small-molecule cancer therapies targeting ER stress survival pathways, with its lead candidate focused on gastrointestinal cancers and preparing for first-in-human studies.

CONVEYXO

CONVEYXO develops next-generation regenerative therapies using enhanced exosomes — stem cell-derived healing messengers — to deliver scalable, cell-free treatments targeting inflammatory and degenerative diseases.

Healp

Healp is an AI-powered diagnostic intelligence platform that analyses verified patient journeys to uncover hidden symptom patterns, reduce misdiagnosis and accelerate accurate diagnosis across complex and rare conditions.

Pioneera Biosciences

Pioneera Biosciences is developing an intelligent therapeutic design platform to accelerate the discovery and development of next-generation targeted immunotherapies.

Braillic Limited

Braillic Limited is developing ArNav, a low-cost AR-guided surgical navigation system that overlays 3D imaging onto the patient’s body, enabling sub-millimetre precision in complex neurosurgical and orthopaedic procedures.

Sagittarius Bio, Inc.

Sagittarius Bio is advancing an in vivo cell therapy for bladder cancer, leveraging deep expertise in oncology drug development and commercialisation.

ABCDx

ABCDx has created a rapid digital diagnostic platform combining patented biomarkers and AI to detect stroke and thromboembolic conditions within 10 minutes — even in ambulances — enabling faster triage and improved survival outcomes.

doctoGyn

doctoGyn is a cloud-based, gynecology-specific EMR platform that centralises patient data, integrates diagnostics and streamlines clinical workflows to enhance efficiency and quality in women’s healthcare.

Paramedic

Paramedic is an AI-driven medical transportation platform using smart dispatch algorithms and automated invoicing to optimise patient transfers and improve operational efficiency.

MeNOW Health

MeNOW Health’s My Menopause Companion is a multilingual digital health platform providing evidence-based education, symptom tracking and expert guidance to empower women navigating perimenopause and menopause.

iHealthScreen Inc.

iHealthScreen has developed iPredict, a CE-certified, AI-powered telemedicine platform for early detection of retinal and cardiovascular diseases, enabling automated screening and referral through approved Class II medical device software.

Muun Health

Muun Health is developing a minimally invasive wearable device that continuously measures hormone levels in real time, delivering high-resolution insights to transform how women track and manage hormonal health.

Predictheon Medical S.L

Predictheon Medical has developed Predictheon PDA®, a Class IIb AI-powered decision support system that individualises anaesthesia administration and predicts adverse events in real time to enhance surgical safety.

Eupnoos

Eupnoos is a digital biomarker platform that uses a simple 45-second breath test to detect early heart and lung toxicity linked to next-generation cancer treatments.

Kapsule

Kapsule is building the “Bloomberg Terminal of Health Data,” creating an integrated intelligence platform to unlock actionable insights from complex healthcare datasets.

Spryt

Spryt delivers Asa, an AI-powered virtual medical receptionist that enables patients to book, manage and attend appointments via natural language across messaging platforms, improving access and reducing administrative burden.

NeoPredics

NeoPredics develops predictive analytics and clinical decision support tools for maternal and neonatal care, with a focus on early detection of preeclampsia and newborn complications.

KaRama VS

KaRama VS uses hair-based exposome analysis to detect early disease risk by analysing long-term environmental and biological exposure markers.

Keeping Labor Safe

Keeping Labor Safe delivers an AI-powered neuroprotection platform that continuously assesses fetal resilience in real time, enabling earlier intervention and significantly reducing the risk of hypoxic brain injury during childbirth.

