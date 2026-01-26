Consortium offers daily cheese tastings, seven masterclasses, cooking demonstrations with Chef Antonino Danilo Alagna and Dubai based Italian Chefs

Participation in ‘The Italian Aperitivo’ with Fiere di Parma

Dubai, UAE: Visitors to this year’s edition of Gulfood, the largest annual trade show for the food and hospitality sectors in the Middle East and Asia, can experience the versatility and unique taste of the iconic Italian cheese, Parmigiano Reggiano. Known as the ‘King of Cheeses’, Parmigiano Reggiano was first produced a thousand years ago in specific provinces of northern Italy, and over the centuries, it has acquired global prominence and is now a hugely popular choice for cheese connoisseurs worldwide. It continues to be produced today following the same tradition that dates back over eight centuries ago: the same ingredients, the same technique and the same craftsmanship that characterized it. This has led to Parmigiano Reggiano being conferred the Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) status by EU, meaning it can only be made in certain provinces of Italy on the plains between the Rivers Po and Reno, following traditional methods.

Gulfood runs from January 26–30, 2026, spanning two major Dubai venues: Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and the Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City Dubai. Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium will present the ‘King of Cheeses’ in the Consortium's stand located in the Italian Trade Agency's exhibition area in South Hall 3, Stand 18-80 at the Dubai Exhibition Centre. The Consortium’s programme includes daily tastings of Parmigiano Reggiano aged between 18 to 24 months, and showcasing its versatility in pasta, appetizers, and other dishes.

There will also be Masterclasses led by Chef Antonino Danilo Alagna who is commissioned by the Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium; and Dubai based Italian Chefs, including Chef Andrea Fioravanti, Chef Alessandro Miceli, Chef Koyi Tanabe, Chef Fabrizio Lusenti, Chef Luca Crostelli and Chef Pietro Zamuner. These activities will take place in the Italian Food Lab by ITA, in an area dedicated for cooking shows and masterclasses.

Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium is also the PDO cheese partner of Dubai World Cuisine 2026, the official culinary platform of Gulfood 2026 taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Speaking about the participation, Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium President, Nicola Bertinelli, says: “We are excited to participate in Gulfood to create more awareness of Parmigiano Reggiano’s unique properties, authenticity and nutritional benefits through dedicated masterclasses, tasting sessions, and a dedicated stand at the event. The Middle East is an important region for us and participating in key events like Gulfood gives an opportunity to reach out to both the hospitality sector and the consumers. Regional hospitality sector is experiencing a boom, with strong annual growth forecasts and a solid investment pipeline, driven by national tourism strategies and economic diversification. We find this conducive to the growth in demand for Parmigiano Reggiano as the hospitality sector places importance on authentic, unique ingredients like ours. Every single wheel of Parmigiano Reggiano is inspected by our inspectors before it can bear the heat brand that assures consumers of its authenticity. Consumer interest in Parmigiano Reggiano is also growing as we have invested heavily in the last couple of years to educate regional consumers about the quality and versatility of Parmigiano Reggiano. To give you a scale of our business growth in this region, we exported 105 tons of Parmigiano Reggiano to GCC in 2018, and last year we exported 237 tons to the region. We expect this growth to continue in the coming years.”

Masterclass - Dubai World Cuisine (DWTC)

Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium will organize seven Masterclasses at Gulfood where Chefs will demonstrate the versatility of Parmigiano Reggiano in various dishes.

January 26: 15:00 with Chef Andrea Fioravanti, EMAAR Hospitality Group

January 27: 13: 30 Chef Alessandro Miceli, MamaBella Ristorante

January 27: 15:00 Chef Antonino Danilo Alagna

January 28: 12.30 with Chef Koyi Tanabe, Arrogante Restaurant

January 28: 14:30 with Chef Fabrizio Lusenti, Belcanto Restaurant

January 29: 12.30 with Chef Luca Crostelli, Calavista Restaurant

January 29: 14:00 with Chef Pietro Zamuner, Gloria Osteria

Food Tasting

There will be two food tasting events as below:

January 28: Parmigiano Reggiano tasting with Chef Antonino Danilo Alagna

January 29: Parmigiano Reggiano tasting with Chef Antonino Danilo Alagna

The Italian Aperitivo

On the evening of January 26, Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium will also support “The Italian Aperitivo”, organized by Fiere di Parma/Tuttofood, taking place at restaurant Chic Nonna. This is the second time the Consortium is participating at “The Italian Apertivo” with Fiere di Parma, a leading exhibition centre in Parma that which brings together Italian companies and local operators.

About Consorzio del Formaggio Parmigiano Reggiano

Founded in 1934, the Consorzio del Parmigiano Reggiano carries on the art and tradition of a historic product, excellence, and symbol of Made in Italy food. All producers of Parmigiano Reggiano cheese are members of the Consortium. To learn more, visit https://www.parmigianoreggiano.com/.