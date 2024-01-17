Kuwait: Ooredoo Kuwait, the leading telecommunications company, is setting new benchmarks in teamwork and corporate leadership by actively participating in the ALGAS Corporate Olympics. This initiative, conceived by Ooredoo, aims to enhance the performance and success of its employees by bringing together Kuwait's major companies in a competitive journey. The primary goal is to empower leadership and promote innovative solutions to everyday challenges through a unique blend of competition and collaboration among the participating teams.

This ambitious program seeks to support various categories of company employees, including those with outstanding performance and those in significant leadership positions, with a special focus on young talents within the company.

The program is an integral part of Ooredoo's commitment to developing the current and future leadership skills and plays a crucial role in the company's strategy to achieve sustainable success and growth in the telecommunications industry.

Omar Al-Bassam, Chief Human Resources & Administration Services Officer at Ooredoo Kuwait, commented, "Ooredoo's Corporate Olympics program is not a traditional exercise for team building; it is a serious competition designed to encourage creativity and the ability to develop new solutions to overcome real challenges in the corporate world. It is a competition prepared for Kuwait's leading companies, offering their teams a platform to push the boundaries of their mental and physical capabilities in captivating contests."

Eisa Al-Beshaier, Senior Director Human Resources at Ooredoo Kuwait further explained, "At Ooredoo, we understand that success in today's dynamic business environment requires a comprehensive approach that combines competition, collaboration, and leadership empowerment."

This program, designed as an expedition, spans between 2023 and 2024, with a significant focus on empowering employees in leadership positions. Participating institutions, including Ooredoo Kuwait, are divided into two groups, and points are aggregated based on their performance in various challenges. The final result is calculated by the total points of both groups, highlighting the importance of each member in achieving success for their organization.

In conclusion, it is worth noting that Ooredoo's active participation in the Corporate Olympics reflects its commitment to creating a dynamic and thriving work culture among its employees. By innovating such opportunities to showcase the local talents and enhance leadership skills, Ooredoo inspires its workforce to strive for excellence and maintain the highest levels of performance across all departments.