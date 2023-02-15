Muscat: As part of its strategic partnership with public and private sector companies, Oman Arab Bank “OAB” organised the OAB Partners’ Gala Dinner on Monday, the 13th of February, 2023 at the W Muscat hotel, with over 250 partners attending the event.

During his speech Mr. Sulaiman Al Harthi, Chief Executive Officer of OAB highlighted the pivotal role that partners play in facilitating the Bank’s focus on accelerating and scaling digital transformation to extend value across customers’ journey. Ms. Amaal Azem, Business Development Leader at VISA, then presented an overview of the global payments landscape and digital payment trends, highlighting OAB’s alignment to introducing the latest payment innovations to enhance customers’ experience.

Mr. Mohammed Al Abri, Head of E-Payments and Merchant Support at OAB showcased OAB’s digital payment solutions, including its host-to-host platform, e-payment gateway, and its advanced POS terminals. Al Abri also revealed the Bank’s latest launch: ‘OAB Mobile Pay’; a Payment Solution for small business owners and SMEs that enables them to transform their NFC-enabled Android smartphones into a payment terminal to accept contactless payments from their customers.

Commenting on the event, Mr. Sulaiman Al Harthi said: “Our partners are at the forefront of our digital transformation as we continuously introduce new digital solutions to support and sustain their growth. These strategic partnerships play an important role in the Bank’s commitment to creating and delivering value to all our stakeholders. ”

OAB has a rich and proud history as one of the first financial institutions to be established in the Sultanate. Today, OAB operates a nationwide network of 47 conventional branches and 142 conventional ATMs across the Sultanate. OAB provides a complete range of financial products and services through its OAB Online App. Customers can now digitally benefit from several other services directly from the convenience of their mobile phones.

-Ends-