Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi edition of the iconic, world-renowned Monopoly board game has just hit shelves, inviting players to discover, buy and trade the city’s most beloved landmarks. To mark the launch, the game was officially unveiled at the Mother of the Nation (MOTN) Festival as a life-sized board, available for visitors to play until 31 December.

From state-of-the-art modern facilities and awe-inspiring deserts to stunning beaches and bustling cityscapes - Monopoly Abu Dhabi introduces players to a selection of vibrant squares that represent the emirate’s unique attractions and adventures.

Experience Abu Dhabi’s partnership with MONOPOLY© aims to creatively showcase the destination. The limited-edition board game features many iconic locations, offering a unique way for visitors, residents and tourists to discover Abu Dhabi at their own pace, playing the new edition at home, on holiday or travelling across Monopoly’s iconic board in life-size!

As part of the game's launch, Mr. Monopoly took a tour of the emirate to choose the landmarks for his famous squares, exploring some of Abu Dhabi's most distinct spots including Al Ain Oasis, Mina Fish Market, Al Wathba Fossil Dunes, and the Abu Dhabi Corniche.

In a journey through the emirate’s most cherished landmarks, Experience Abu Dhabi and Monopoly have intricately mapped out an eclectic game of discovery, culture, relaxation, and adventure to showcase everything Abu Dhabi has to offer.

Discover Abu Dhabi by colour:

Brown Square – Abu Dhabi Corniche and Al Wathba Fossil Dunes Reserve

Explore these must-visit outdoor attractions that have been spotlighted on the Monopoly Abu Dhabi board. With an impressive eight-kilometre stretch of waterfront, Abu Dhabi’s Corniche is a great place to meander along the boardwalk during golden hour. Here you can look back and see the sun setting behind the city skyline and capture some great photos. Or behold the ancient wonders of Al Wathba Fossil Dunes Reserve, which features more than 1,700 fossilised dunes spread over seven square kilometres – waiting to be discovered by a fascinating walk through the protected area’s designated nature trails.

Light Blue Square – The National Aquarium, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, and Yas Waterworld

Dive into adventure with the light blue properties, which are perfect for anyone who craves excitement! As the largest aquarium in the Middle East, The National Aquarium in Al Qana features over 46,000 animals from more than 300 unique species. Spread across 10 nautically-themed zones, from the UAE’s natural treasures, sunken sea wrecks and Atlantic caves, right through to flooded forests, fiery volcanoes and a frozen ocean, there are more than 60 attractions that will be sure to delight and excite the whole family. One of the main attractions of Yas Island is the super popular Ferrari World Abu Dhabi. Open 365 days a year, the world’s first Ferrari-branded theme park is ideal for all fans of the Prancing Horse and those with a need for speed. The park is home to the Formula Rossa, the world’s fastest rollercoaster, which takes thrill-seekers from 0 to 240km/h in 4.9 seconds while soaring to heights of 52 metres. Or immerse yourself in ultimate watery fun this winter at Yas Waterworld. Experience the rush of flying down water slides and soaking up the rays, leaving you with that happy, sun-kissed glow.

Pink Square – Nurai Island, Saadiyat Beach, and Yas Marina Circuit

The pink properties represent paradise, pristine beaches, and heart-pounding motorsports action in the Abu Dhabi. With an expansive stretch of white sand, Saadiyat Beach has a well-deserved reputation as one the best beaches in the UAE and is accessed via a boardwalk in order to protect the area’s native wildlife including hawksbill turtles. Located a mere 15-minute boat ride away from the shores of Saadiyat Island, Nurai Island is the ultimate luxury hideaway. The boutique private island resort offers a piece of paradise with a world-class oceanside spa, fine-dining and casual restaurants, a beach club, and a calendar of exceptional activities on land and sea. Feeling like being in the centre of the action instead? Fuel your adrenaline at Yas Marina Circuit, the UAE’s most iconic motorsport venue. Host of the iconic Formula 1™ Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix since 2009, the circuit offers a year-round calendar of exciting high-octane events and sporting activities.

Orange Square – Mina Fish Market, Reem Mall, and Yas Mall

The orange properties are a shopper’s delight, where you can indulge in the ultimate retail therapy in Abu Dhabi. You can find a vast variety of produce and goods stalls at the Mina Zayed Market, located near Abu Dhabi’s main port. Explore the authentic charm of the Fish Souk and Vegetable Souk, then check out the vibrant carpets and other souvenirs, to find the perfect memento of your trip to Abu Dhabi! Or if you’re looking to indulge in a little high-end shopping, Yas Mall the place for you. As Abu Dhabi’s biggest mall, explore all 370 stores and around 60 indoor and outdoor restaurants and cafés! But don’t stop there, collect all the orange squares with Reem Mall. Reem Mall covers nearly 2.8 million square feet of area and houses around 400 of the finest international and local brands as well as 85 restaurants.

Yellow Square – Al Ain Oasis, Liwa Region, and Sir Bani Yas Island

Venture into the desert with the yellow properties and discover natural beauty and adventure. Just over an hour’s drive from the heart of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain is home to some of the world’s oldest villages and has been designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Stroll the shaded pathways of Al Ain Oasis, featuring more than 147,000 date palms and fruit trees spanning 1,200 hectares and fed by a 3,000-year-old irrigation system. Take the ultimate desert adventure and explore the Liwa region, an unspoilt paradise where you will find some of the world’s biggest sand dunes. Or take a walk on the wild side and discover Sir Bani Yas Island, home to stunning wildlife, a range of family-friendly adventure activities, five-star boutique hotels, luxury villas, purpose-built stables and historical sites. The perfect properties to collect for every nature lover.

Green Square – Saadiyat Lagoons, Saadiyat Grove, and Yas Acres

Monopoly Abu Dhabi’s green properties represent the commitment to developing eco-friendly living and green spaces. Saadiyat Lagoons, Saadiyat Grove and Yas Acres showcase the emirate’s luxury residential expansion.

Dark Blue Square – Louvre Abu Dhabi and Zayed National Museum

Discover the dark blue properties, some of Abu Dhabi’s cultural crown jewels and bucket list-worthy excursions that celebrate art, history, and the visionary leadership of the UAE. The iconic Louvre Abu Dhabi, the first universal museum in the Arab world, showcases the links between global civilisations through time. There are 6,400 square metres of galleries to explore, displaying items from the museum’s permanent collection as well as loans from notable French museums including Musée du Louvre, Musée d'Orsay, and Centre Pompidou. Celebrate the rich past, culture and people of the UAE at Zayed National Museum, where you can learn about country’s deep history as well as the timeless values and enduring legacy of the country’s founder, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose wisdom continues to guide the nation and its people today.

So, Get Ready to Play! Monopoly Abu Dhabi is now available at all leading toy retailers across the emirate. Whether you're looking for a unique holiday gift or a fun family activity during your stay in Abu Dhabi, build your Abu Dhabi real estate empire, Monopoly-style, then follow the board for some real-life memory making.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fuelling economic progress and helping to achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions.

By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture and tourism.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

For more information about DCT Abu Dhabi and the destination, visit tcaabudhabi.ae and visitabudhabi.ae

About Monopoly Board Game:

MONOPOLY first hit the shelves in 1935 – since then it has been played by more than 1 billion people. Today, it is played in 115 countries and enjoyed in over 47 different languages.