Jeddah – Following the high turnout of the Netflix Fan Experience from December 5 - 6, Netflix is excited to announce an extension of the event for three more days from December 12 - 14. Fans of all ages will have a second chance to immerse themselves in the worlds of their favorite Netflix films, series, and games.

Visitors will have the opportunity to engage with popular Netflix titles through experiences inspired by both Arabic and international hits. Highlights include stepping into the worlds of AlKhallat+, RasbRas, and Al Rawabi School For Girls, or crafting a personalized fragrance inspired by Finding Ola. Strategy enthusiasts can challenge themselves with activities with The Exchange, while football fans can experience the excitement of the Saudi Pro League: Kickoff. Guests can also explore the unique pod of Love is Blind, Habibi, live musical entertainment at the Bridgerton Cafe, and get a sneak peek into the gothic supernatural mysteries from Wednesday. Additionally, fans of One Piece can test their strength with Luffy’s Gum Gum Power Punch challenge.

Throughout the event, there will be live entertainment, photo opportunities, and chances to experience favorite moments from Netflix’s most beloved series. The Netflix Brand Experience offers fans a distinctive and engaging way to connect with the content they adore through interactive installations and activities.

The Netflix Brand Experience is free and open to the public, running from 4:00 PM to 12:00 AM at Le Chateau Mall, giving fans ample time to explore, interact, and engage in the world of Netflix.