Al-Kooheji: The workshop helps students gain a deeper understanding of the banking business in light of cutting-edge technologies

NBK makes unwavering efforts to extend all means of support to students to enhance their skills and knowledge

As part of the activities of the ‘NBKConnect’ program, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) organized a workshop for the College of Business Administration students on ‘FinTech’ and the role of advanced technologies in developing the banking business, underscoring its dedication to enhancing the capabilities of Kuwaiti youth in technological areas.

The workshop aims to highlight the innovations brought about by technology in the financial sector such as e-payments, data analytics, artificial intelligence and information security. It also seeks to familiarize students with the majors required by banks need in the future, especially with the rapid digital advancement, and the need for banks to keep pace with it to improve their service quality.

The workshop focuses on the mechanisms of digital banking systems, AI, Big Data, IT Security, Robotics, Programming, and Cybersecurity, as these majors are the future of the financial services industry, making them essential for students seeking to to explore the future of the banking industry.

This workshop was attended by a number of College of Business Administration students with a passion for technology and digitization, who were provided with detailed information the majors relevant to the banking sector and the skills required to be developed to stand out as compelling candidates in the future work market.

Commenting on this, Gadeer Al-Kooheji, Head of Talent Acquisition - Group Human Resources at National Bank of Kuwait said: “This workshop represents an effective educational tool that help enhance students' capabilities and develop their practical skills to enable them face the challenges of the rapidly changing labor market.’

“This workshop represented a unique opportunity for the College of Business Administration students to foster their creativity and critical thinking capabilities, explore their career options. It also provides them with the necessary knowledge and skills that help them understand the nature of the banking business in light of the disruptive technologies adopted in the financial sector,” she noted.

Al-Kooheji emphasized that NBK makes unwavering efforts to extend all means of support to students to enhance their skills and knowledge to serve as a key source of talent for public and private sector organizations in the future, thus contributing to promoting a sustainable national human capital across all sectors.

It is worth mentioning that NBK is committed to attracting, training and upskilling high-caliber national talent and qualifying them to join the banking sector, in line with New Kuwait Vision 2035 which aims to promote Kuwaitization in the private sector. In addition, the bank has highest employee recruitment and retention rates, and the private sector employer of choice for Kuwaiti fresh graduates.