Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – SANS Institute, the global leader in cybersecurity training and certification returns with SANS Riyadh Cyber Leaders from August 24 to 28, 2025 at the Hyatt Regency Riyadh Olaya. The five day event offers intensive leadership and technical training, empowering security managers and SOC leaders with the skills and knowledge needed to navigate the ever-evolving threat landscape.

Saudi Arabia has secured its position as a global leader in cybersecurity, ranking first in the IMD World Competitiveness Yearbook’s 2025 cybersecurity indicator. This achievement reflects the efforts of the National Cybersecurity Authority and the Saudi Information Technology Company (SITE), whose partnership has strengthened the Kingdom’s cyber resilience, supported technology localization, and encouraged international collaboration.

“Saudi Arabia’s position as a global cybersecurity leader is no coincidence, it’s the result of strategic vision and long term commitment,” said Ned Baltagi, Managing Director, Middle East, Africa, and Turkey, at SANS Institute. “At SANS, we’re proud to support this progress by bringing world-class training to Riyadh through our Cyber Leaders event, helping to develop the next generation of cybersecurity leadership in the Kingdom.”

The SANS Riyadh training event will feature a series of specialized courses tailored for security leaders, including LDR512: Security Leadership Essentials for Managers designed to help security professionals develop strategic planning and leadership capabilities, LDR514: Security Strategic Planning, Policy, and Leadership™, which equips participants with the tools to build a comprehensive cybersecurity strategic plan and IT security policy, and lead teams through effective implementation and LDR551: Building and Leading Security Operations Centers™, a course that covers the end-to-end process of building and managing a SOC, with a focus on aligning operations to an organization’s risk profile and goals. The courses feature 17 hands-on labs and Cyber42 interactive leadership simulations to reinforce practical learning and are available In-Person in Riyadh or Live Online.

Additionally, SANS Institute will host the Cyber Leaders Community Night Talk on August 25, from 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM, during the SANS Riyadh 2025 event. Led by expert instructor Jan D’Herdt, the session will focus on Detecting Cryptocurrency Mining in Corporate Environments, highlighting the risks of unauthorized crypto mining and its impact on enterprise networks. The session also offers a valuable opportunity for local InfoSec professionals to gain practical insights and strategies for identifying and mitigating this growing threat. You can also join this Night Talk virtually by logging in with your SANS Account.

For more information and to register for SANS Riyadh Cyber Leaders August 2025 in person or online, please visit: - https://www.sans.org/cyber-security-training-events/riyadh-cyber-leaders-2025/

To register for the SANS Riyadh Cyber Leaders August 2025 Community Night Talk, please visit: https://www.sans.org/mlp/community-night-riyadh-august-2025/

-Ends-

About SANS Institute

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. Today, SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cybersecurity training and certification to professionals in government and commercial institutions worldwide. Renowned SANS instructors teach more than 60 courses at in-person and virtual cybersecurity events and OnDemand. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates practitioner skills through more than 35 hands-on technical certifications in cybersecurity. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers master’s and bachelor’s degrees, graduate certificates, and an undergraduate certificate in cybersecurity. SANS Security Awareness, a division of SANS, provides organizations with a complete and comprehensive security awareness solution, enabling them to manage their “human” cybersecurity risk easily and effectively. SANS also delivers a wide variety of free resources to the InfoSec community, including consensus projects, research reports, webcasts, podcasts, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system–the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners representing varied global organizations from corporations to universities, working together to support and educate the global information security community. www.sans.org