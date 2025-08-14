Dubai: The Federal Tax Authority's (FTA) “FTA's Innovation Team”, in collaboration with the '01Gov' platform, recently organised an employee retreat as part of the Authority's strategy to contribute to implementing the objectives of the second cycle of the Zero Government Bureaucracy programme. The aim being to expand digital integration with relevant entities to sustainably improve the FTA's digital services in support the business sector, while achieving high levels of customer satisfaction.

The FTA highlighted that the purpose of the retreat was to evaluate current procedures and discuss ways to eliminate unnecessary steps, aiming to enhance the efficiency of government operations. The initiative seeks to provide streamlined services, facilitating tax and financial processes for both individuals and businesses, furthering the FTA's ongoing efforts to improve tax services.

H.E. Khalid Ali Al Bustani, Director General of the FTA, emphasised that the retreat demonstrates the Authority's commitment to accelerating the implementation of the ‘Zero Government Bureaucracy’ programme, launched by the UAE’s visionary leadership. This programme also aims to make procedures more convenient, achieve a qualitative shift in government transactions, and create a business-friendly environment that attracts talent and innovation.

During the opening of the ‘Zero Digital Bureaucracy’ retreat at the FTA's headquarters in Dubai, His Excellency stated: "Since the launch of the ‘Zero Government Bureaucracy’ programme, in 2023, the FTA has intensified its efforts to streamline tax services, eliminate unnecessary procedures, and continuously improve service efficiency and quality. These efforts aim to build a pioneering future system in government operations."

His Excellency added: "These efforts culminated in the Federal Tax Authority winning the ‘Zero Government Bureaucracy’ award in its inaugural edition in the ‘Economic Impact’ category.

“This achievement reflects our continuous pursuit of performance enhancement and the promotion of a culture of innovation across all sectors of the FTA, in alignment with our vision to become a world-leading tax authority. These accomplishments serve as motivation for launching additional initiatives and innovations that will streamline and accelerate service delivery – aiming for a tangible impact in a short period of time, and positioning UAE government services as the best in the world."

For his part, Abdulla Al Bastaki, Chief Executive Officer of the Information Technology Sector at the FTA, headed up the ‘Zero Government Bureaucracy’ programme implementation team, and stressed the significance of this retreat.

This initiative aligns with the Authority’s efforts in the second cycle of the Zero Government Bureaucracy programme, launched this year. The retreat aims to eliminate 100% of digital bureaucracy, modernise and enhance all digital systems, effectively integrate artificial intelligence (AI), and continue to eliminate unnecessary procedures and steps.

Al Bastaki further stated that the FTA will continue collaborating with its strategic partners – both in the government and the private sector – to eliminate additional unnecessary procedures and requirements in its services. The goal is to contribute to enhancing government integration, supporting data sharing, and developing innovative solutions to maintain high performance quality and excellence in the services provided to customers.

Attended by a significant number of employees from various sectors of the FTA, the agenda for discussion included global best practices in simplifying government procedures were reviewed, and a number of ideas and proposals were discussed to support the Authority's efforts in eliminating bureaucracy, improving operational efficiency, and sustainably improving customer experiences.

Following its conclusion, the FTA's Innovation Team confirmed that all ideas and proposals that had been proposed during the retreat would be reviewed, refined and studied. Furthermore, it was stated that the outcomes of the retreat would be utilised in the Authority's ongoing development plans.

About Federal Tax Authority

The Federal Tax Authority was established by Federal Decree-Law No. (13) of 2016 to help diversify the national economy and increase non-oil revenues in the UAE through the management and collection of federal taxes based on international best practices and standards, as well as to provide all means of support to enable taxpayers to comply with the tax laws and procedures. Since its inception in 2017, the FTA has been committed to cooperate with the competent authorities to establish a comprehensive and balanced system to make the UAE one of the first countries in the world to implement a fully electronic tax system that encourages voluntary compliance, with simple procedures based on the highest standards of transparency and accuracy – beginning from registration, to the submission of tax returns, to the payment of due taxes through the Authority’s website: www.tax.gov.ae