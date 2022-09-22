Abu Dhabi-UAE – The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) is set to highlight the unique capabilities and pioneering efforts of the UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science in promoting rain enhancement research during the Center’s participation in the upcoming Water, Energy, Environment Technology Exhibition (WETEX) 2022.

NCM’s state-of-the-art pavilion at WETEX, set to convene from 27 to 29 September, 2022 at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), will provide visitors with an insight into the Center’s prominent role in advancing rain enhancement research, through the UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science, by supporting 11 research projects received its grants over the program’s four cycles.

Commenting on the participation, His Excellency Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, Director General of NCM and President of the Regional Association II (Asia) of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), said: “Scientific research and technological innovation offer significant potential to address the growing water stress in the UAE and beyond. Through the UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science, NCM supports the development of new technologies and solutions to safeguard our precious water resources for current and future generations.”

Al Mandous added: “At NCM, we see our association with WETEX as an ideal opportunity to highlight the program’s achievements in breaking new ground in rain enhancement research. In participating in such events, NCM reiterates its continued commitment to enhancing global water security in line with the UAE’s broader approach to improve water access for the most vulnerable communities across the globe.”

For her part, Alya Al Mazroui, Director of the UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science, said: “As the global water demand is projected to increase with continuous population growth and accelerated urbanization, there is a clear need to find alternative water resources to enhance freshwater supply. At the UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science, we leverage our unique research capabilities to drive the development more sustainable and cost-effective solutions to tackle global water security challenge.”

Al Mazroui added: “Events such as WETEX provide us with a platform to highlight our contributions and engage with key partners and stakeholders in water resources management. In doing so, we seek to build resilience to drought and water scarcity through enhancing collaboration and mobilizing our collective efforts.”

WETEX serves as the perfect platform to showcase the latest technological advancements and discuss trends related to energy, water conservation, saving natural resources and building a sustainable environment. It offers local and international companies and organizations an opportunity to promote their products and services and share best practices with exhibitors from across the globe.

