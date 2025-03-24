Geneva : Phuntsok Tobgyal, the UN Advocacy Officer at the Office of Tibet in Geneva, raised serious concerns about the environmental and social impacts of China's proposed Metok Dam during the 58th session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC), as reported by Tibet.net.

He warned that the dam project, planned on Tibet's Yarlung Tsangpo River, poses significant threats to the region's delicate ecosystem, water security, and regional stability.

Tibet, often referred to as the "Third Pole" due to its crucial environmental role, is particularly vulnerable to such large-scale infrastructure developments. According to Tibet.net, Tobgyal highlighted how the dam's construction could lead to deforestation, increased seismic activity, and disturbances to glacier melt patterns, all of which may contribute to accelerating climate change. These changes could also trigger extreme weather events and disrupt global climate patterns.

According to Tibet.net, the impacts on the Tibetan people would be severe, with the destruction of natural habitats, desertification, and the collapse of traditional farming practices. This would lead to food insecurity and potential displacement of the Tibetan population, further marginalising them within their homeland.

Additionally, Tobgyal stressed the importance of the Yarlung Tsangpo River, also known as the Brahmaputra, which provides vital water to millions of people across South Asia. The dam could significantly alter the river's flow, heightening the risk of both water scarcity and catastrophic flooding downstream. Such developments could also escalate regional geopolitical tensions, endangering peace and stability in the area, Tibet.net reported.

In his speech, Tobgyal urged the international community to prioritize environmental sustainability and global cooperation over short-term economic interests. He called for transparency in addressing the issue and appealed to governments, environmental organizations, and international bodies to take immediate action to halt the Metok Dam project before it causes irreversible ecological harm.

The Metok Dam is being built by the China Power Construction Group, and is part of Beijing's plans to harness the Yarlung Tsangpo River for hydroelectric power generation, but its construction has raised significant environmental and geopolitical concerns.

