Doha, Qatar – Msheireb Museums and Sidra Medicine hosted the first Science Café session of 2026, marking the third year of their collaboration to bring scientific knowledge closer to the public. The session, titled Stem Cells in Precision Medicine: From Research to Reality, took place at Bin Jelmood House, Msheireb Museums, on Wednesday. Attracting a full house of over 100 attendees, it provided an engaging public forum that demystified the science of stem cells and their contribution to modern medicine.

The session offered a thorough overview, guiding the audience from foundational concepts to the forefront of clinical applications. Experts led attendees through the journey of how stem cell research translates from laboratory discoveries into tangible, regulated therapies, offering potential treatments for chronic and genetic diseases.

Abdulla Al Naama, General Manager of Msheireb Museums, said: “This is the third year of our Science Café collaboration with Sidra Medicine, and it is encouraging to see the partnership continue to bear fruit, offering the public unique access to cutting-edge science. Events such as this make knowledge approachable and inspire curiosity across all age groups. At Msheireb Museums, we connect world-class research with the community, providing the public with direct access to scientific dialogue and updates on developments shaping our future.”

Dr. Sahar Da’as, Research Manager at Sidra Medicine and lead of the Science Café initiative, added: “Stem cells hold immense promise in medicine, from understanding disease mechanisms to developing regenerative therapies. Our goal was to move beyond complex terminology and share a clear, hopeful narrative about how our work at Sidra Medicine is contributing to the global field of precision medicine.”

The two-hour session featured interactive discussions, encouraging engagement between the panel and the audience. Key topics included the fundamental biology of stem cells, current applications in clinical practice such as transplantation, and the pathway from laboratory research to regulated patient care. Ethical considerations, patient safety, and realistic expectations for stem cell therapies were also addressed, providing a comprehensive view of the field.

Speakers and panel experts from Sidra Medicine shared their expertise and answered audience questions throughout the session. Among them included: Dr. Sara Abdulla, Senior Research Programme Manager – Biomedical and Health at the Qatar Research, Development and Innovation (QRDI) Council, who moderated the discussion; Dr. Chiara Cugno, Acting Chief Pediatric Hematology, Oncology and BMT and Director of the Advanced Cell Therapy Core at Sidra Medicine; Dr. Essam M. Abdelalim, Principal Investigator – Associate Level at the Laboratory of Pluripotent Stem Cell Disease Modeling at Sidra Medicine; Dr. Mohammed Ghaly, Professor of Islam and Biomedical Ethics and Head of the Research Center for Islamic Legislation & Ethics (CILE) at Hamad Bin Khalifa University; and Dr. Mohammed Shaker, Scientist at the Neurological Disorders Research Center, Qatar Biomedical Research Institute (QBRI), Hamad Bin Khalifa University.

The Science Café initiative has become a cornerstone of Msheireb Museums’ programming, supporting an ongoing effort to connect science and society. By creating spaces where research is presented in accessible language, the programme aims to spark curiosity, increase understanding, and inform the public about developments shaping the future of healthcare.

About Msheireb Properties

Msheireb Properties is Qatar's leading sustainable real estate developer, backed by Qatar Foundation and Qatar Investment Authority. The company has pioneered sustainable urban development in Qatar, supporting the goals of Qatar's 2030 Vision.

Its mission is to change how people think about urban living and improve their overall quality of life through innovations that encourage social interaction, respect for culture, and greater care for the environment.

The signature Msheireb Downtown Doha development is one of the smartest, most sustainable city districts globally. It employs a new approach to urban planning by combining traditional methods and modern technology to preserve Qatar's environment and cultural identity. All buildings are either Gold or Platinum LEED-certified.

Msheireb Downtown Doha is an integrated city that embraces a range of mixed-use and commercial buildings that offer a wide array of retail and business services, modern residential units, educational and cultural facilities. It is also the home to Msheireb Museums, Mandarin Oriental Doha Hotel, Al Wadi Hotel - MGallery, Park Hyatt Hotel, Msheireb Galleria, and Barahat Msheireb - the biggest open-air covered pedestrian square in the region. The city is also home to the Doha Design District (DDD), an engaging space that supports design, innovation, and cultural exchange through organised events and creative initiatives.

The company also developed Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som, the Middle East's first and largest wellness destination. Located in northern Qatar, the resort offers two distinct experiences: Zulal Serenity, a wellness haven for individuals and couples, and Zulal Discovery, a world-first wellness offering for families. The resort is pioneering in its integration of Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine (TAIM) with contemporary wellness practices

About Sidra Medicine

Innovating Care. Transforming Lives.

From the heart of Qatar, Sidra Medicine, is a private, not-for-profit academic healthcare and research institution for women, children, and young people.

Established by the Qatar Foundation for Education, Science, and Community Development, Sidra Medicine is committed to delivering exceptional patient and family-focused care, conducting innovative biomedical and clinical research, and providing a personalized journey of care and cure and precision medicine specifically for rare and genetic diseases.

To access our specialized healthcare or international patient services, including pediatric care, women's health, and rare disease treatment or to book a consultation at one of our private clinics, please call +974 40033333 or visit our website at http://www.sidra.org.

For more information, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X and LinkedIn