Dubai, UAE: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library inaugurated the Arab Journalism Exhibition, which includes more than 500 periodicals from local, regional, and international newspapers and magazines, dating back to the nineteenth century. The exhibition offers an exceptional experience and an inspiring journey for visitors, intellectuals, and journalists.

The opening ceremony was attended by His Excellency Mohammed Ahmed Al Murr, Chairman of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, Dr. Mohammed Salem AlMazrooei, Board Member at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, in addition to board members and senior officials from different sectors and organisations, and an elite group of media professionals, journalists, intellectuals, and public figures.

Al Murr said: “Journalism has played and continues to play a pioneering role in documenting the course of human civilization in a unique style that blends various literary arts, to provide humanity with a forum for contemplation, reflection, and expression of identity, over time, and balance between authenticity and modernity.”

Al Murr added: “We organised the Arab Journalism Exhibition to be a bridge that connects the past with the present, and opens new horizons towards the future, and to celebrate journalism and its role in shaping the awareness of nations and its impact on the paths of civilisational transformation. This supports our vision at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library and our belief in the importance of transferring knowledge to future generations, as well as the role and mission of journalism in history and documentation.”

The Arab Journalism Exhibition features seven sections: Women, Children, Literature, Art, UAE Journalism, Specialised Journalism, and Newspapers. The exhibition offers an insightful journey that sheds light on the rich history of journalism, reflecting on its development over time, and reviewing transmission of news and information and its documentation over the years.

The newspapers in the exhibition cover several topics, including politics, economics, urban development, environment, agriculture, and others, as well as the history of the UAE. It also includes the contributions of prominent writers and intellectuals to enriching Emirati literature, culture, arts, and folklore through magazines such as Akhbar Dubai, Dir’ Al Watan, and Ras al-Khaimah, in addition to the history of Arab journalism, its renaissance, and the most iconic thinkers and journalists.

It also includes news and articles from the most prominent women’s magazines on health, beauty, education, politics, and Arab feminism, in addition to a section for children that discusses their adventures, excitement, and humor through magazines that carry values ​​and messages that contribute to educating them and developing their reading and linguistic skills.

The Art and Literature sections highlight theatre, cinema, music, visual arts, architecture, and photography, as well as unique literary periodicals and magazines covering literature, culture, poetry, research, linguistics, psychology, and society.

Organising the Arab Journalism Exhibition supports the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library’s vision and strategy, which aims to preserve local and Arab heritage and culture and make it accessible to all. Moreover, the exhibition supports the vision and aspirations of the UAE’s wise leadership in highlighting the role of the UAE as a major cultural and civilisational hub in the region.

About Mohammed Bin Rashid Library

Mohammed Bin Rashid Library was founded by Law No. (14) of 2016 Establishing the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library, as part of His Highness's vision to develop a knowledge-based society in Dubai and across the UAE. The Library has become one of the most ambitious cultural and knowledge based initiatives in the Arab World.

MBRL aims to spark the passion for knowledge across all social groups in the UAE, especially the youth, in addition to the conservation and promotion of Arabic literature, culture and heritage by supporting and promoting reading, research, creativity, and entrepreneurship. This is reached through offering free access to a unique collection of books and other knowledge resources, as well as providing high-quality information services and launching leading cultural events.