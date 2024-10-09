Abu Dhabi, UAE – As part of their efforts to raise breast cancer awareness, Miral, the leading creator behind immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, in partnership with Abu Dhabi Sports Council, are inviting the community for the Miral Pink Run on 20 October on Yas Island.

The initiative aims to promote the importance of early detection and prevention of breast cancer as well as honour the resilience of those affected by the disease. The Miral Pink Run demonstrates Miral’s commitment to community health, wellness and social welfare, in line with its Group CSR strategy.

Taking place during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the annual international health campaign held every October, the Miral Pink Run is open to all ages with free registration. Participants can choose to register for 1km, 3km and 5km races. The starting point for all races will be at Warner Bros. World ™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; the 5km race will kick off at 7:30 am, followed by the 3km race at 7:35 am, and the 1km race at 8:30 am.

Attendees can collect their race pack and bib near the start/finish area between 5:30 am and 7:15 am on the event day. Following the race, runners will be awarded a finisher’s medal and can enjoy post-race refreshments at a variety of food trucks.

Event details:

Location: Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Date: Sunday, 20 October

Race pack collection time: 5:30 to 7:15 am

Race Time: 7:30 am onwards.

