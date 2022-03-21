DOHA, Qatar--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- The European leading robotics and autonomous systems developer Milrem Robotics will exhibit their THeMIS Combat Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) during DIMDEX in Qatar on March 21-23.

THeMIS Combat UGVs provide direct fire support for manoeuvre forces and act as a force multiplier. With an integrated self-stabilizing remote-controlled weapon system, they provide high precision over wide areas, day and night, increasing stand-off distance, force protection and survivability for dismounted soldiers.

THeMIS Combat UGVs can be equipped with light or heavy machine guns, 40 mm grenade launchers, Anti-Tank Missile Systems, loitering munition etc.

The UGV on display at DIMDEX features the THeMIS platform integrated with the world’s most fielded Remote Weapon System KONGSBERG’s PROTECTOR RS4 with more than 20 000 units delivered and in use around the globe.

The multi-mission THeMIS UGV is in use in 12 countries, including several NATO members such as Estonia, France, Germany, Norway, the UK and the US. THeMIS Combat systems are being fielded in several countries, the latest delivery was to the Royal Thai Army.

“The THeMIS has been extensively tested in various climates, including 12 months in the harsh conditions of Mali where the system supported soldiers during the French-led anti-insurgency operation Barkhane. This makes the system uniquely qualified for deployment in the armies of the Gulf region that are actively becoming more innovative and looking to benefit from unmanned systems,” said Kuldar Väärsi, CEO of Milrem Robotics.

In Mali, the THeMIS travelled 1200 km in extreme weather conditions and remained operative for more than 330 hours.

The THeMIS Combat is on display in the stand of Milrem Robotics’ strategic partner and shareholder Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (stand number H6-225).

Milrem Robotics is the leading European robotics and autonomous systems developer and systems integrator. In addition to the THeMIS the company is known for the Multiscope UGV and the Type-X Robotic Combat Vehicle. The first is intended for civilian use (forestry and firefighting), the Type-X RCV is a wingman for mechanized units.

Milrem Robotics is the leader of a consortium awarded 30.6 MEUR from the European Commission’s European Defence Industrial Development Programme (EDIDP) to develop a European standardized unmanned ground system (UGS).

During the project, titled iMUGS, modular and scalable architecture for hybrid manned-unmanned systems will be developed to standardize a European wide ecosystem.

