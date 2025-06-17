The United States Artificial Intelligence Institute (USAII) Conference 2025 officially commenced today, 17 June, in collaboration with NGN International. Held under the theme “AI Innovations, Ethics, and Digital Transformation: Towards Excellence and Strategic Growth,” the conference convened at the Awal Ballroom of the Gulf Hotel Bahrain.

The event serves as a pivotal platform for addressing cutting-edge developments, identifying emerging challenges, and exploring strategic opportunities within the rapidly evolving landscape of artificial intelligence.

In the keynote address, Dr. Milton Mattox, Chief Executive Officer of the United States Artificial Intelligence Institute (USAII) and an internationally recognized authority in AI strategy and transformation, expressed sincere appreciation for hosting the event in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The speech highlighted Bahrain’s emergence as a vibrant regional hub for tech innovation and emphasized the importance of international collaboration in harnessing artificial intelligence to advance economic and social development.

Dr. Mattox noted that the conference aims to foster global dialogue and cooperation on the responsible and effective application of AI to confront future challenges and generate meaningful progress.

The speaker line-up showcased a distinguished group of experts driving progress in the field of artificial intelligence. Featured speakers included Mr. Amr Hariri, Managing Director of ITMEA; Dr. Amal Shaheen, a strategist in AI and organizational performance, academic and leadership coach, and holder of a PhD in AI and Machine Learning; and Dr. Abdulkarim Katbi, a leader in AI and digital infrastructure, PhD holder in AI, and an expert in digital transformation.

Additional contributions came from Dr. Fadheela Hussain, an AI and cybersecurity expert and assistant professor with a PhD in Computing and Information Sciences; Mr. Ali Awadh, a senior expert in telecommunications and digital solutions; and Mr. Mohamed Buallay, a leading figure in geo-economic intelligence.

Each speaker delivered valuable insights into emerging trends, breakthrough innovations, and practical applications that are actively shaping the global artificial intelligence landscape.

On this occasion, Mr. Yaqoob Al Awadhi, CEO of NGN International, expressed pride in partnering with the United States Artificial Intelligence Institute (USAII) to co-host this prominent event, and emphasized the critical role of knowledge exchange and strategic dialogue with global thought leaders in accelerating the adoption of advanced AI technologies across various sectors.

Mr. Al Awadhi also reaffirmed NGN International’s commitment to fostering technological development in Bahrain and the wider region, underscoring the alignment of such initiatives with Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030 and the national agenda for digital transformation and innovation-driven growth.