Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) announced the agenda and key features of the 9th edition of the Al Dhaid Date Festival, which will take place from July 23 to 27 at Expo Al Dhaid. The festival will feature extensive participation from palm farmers and date producers from across the UAE.

The announcement was made during a press conference held today (Tuesday) at Expo Al Dhaid, where remarks were delivered by HE Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI; HE Saeed bin Fadel Al Ketbi, Director of Al Wusta TV Channel; Mohammed Musabeh Al Tunaiji, General Coordinator of Al Dhaid Date Festival, and Rashid Mohair Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Festival’s Screening and Evaluation Committee.

Also present were HE Dr. Muhammad Abdullah bin Huwaiden, Chairman of the Municipal Council of Al-Dhaid City; and HE Rashid Abdullah Mahyan, Chairman of Central Region Parents Council (CRPC) in Sharjah and strategic partner of the “Bisharat Al-Qaydh” competition”, in addition to several officials and representatives from local media outlets.

During the press conference, the top three winners of the inaugural “Bisharat Al-Qaydh” competition, an initiative launched by the Sharjah Chamber as part of its lead-up to the festival, were honored.

Introduced to promote excellence in early date cultivation, the competition aims to reward pioneering farmers committed to cultivating premium early-season dates and to mark the symbolic start of the summer harvest season. It attracted significant participation from local farmers, demonstrating a growing awareness of the value of excellence and innovation in palm agriculture.

Speaking at the press conference, HE Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi said that the Al Dhaid Date Festival has evolved into a prominent cultural and economic platform serving palm cultivators nationwide.

He noted that the festival’s continued success over nine consecutive years has established it as a comprehensive framework for supporting hundreds of farmers and encouraging the adoption of best practices to produce premium-quality dates while preserving the UAE’s rich agricultural heritage.

For his part, HE Saeed bin Fadel Al Ketbi pointed to the strategic depth of the partnership established between Al Wusta Channel and the Al Dhaid Date Festival.

He affirmed that the channel is committed to delivering integrated media and promotional support, positioning the festival as a key cultural and economic event in Al Dhaid, and a dynamic vehicle for promoting local identity and preserving the region’s agricultural heritage.

Mohammed Musabeh Al Tunaiji stated that Al Dhaid Date Festival stands as a significant agricultural and trade event in Sharjah, promoting the emirate’s broader cultural and economic landscape.

He added that the festival serves as a recurring forum that celebrates the palm tree and exemplifies Sharjah’s and the UAE’s continued investment in agriculture, rural development, and heritage conservation.

Meanwhile, Rashid Mohair Al Ketbi pointed out that the festival hosts a diverse selection of competitions, drawing significant interest from participating farmers. These include specialized date contests that reflect farmers’ growing interest in new date varieties.

He also noted the continuation of a dedicated children’s competition, with the “Kids’ Khareef Dates Beauty Contest” gaining special attention since its introduction in the previous edition, aimed at engaging younger generations in this agricultural heritage.

He also pinpointed the importance of the festival’s competitions dedicated to children, particularly the “Ratb Al Kharaif Beauty” Contest, which was debuted in last year’s edition and gained special attention. The competition is designed to deepen the younger generation’s engagement with the UAE’s cultural heritage and encourage them to promote the preservation and cultivation of date palm trees.

The festival hosts a series of competitive events aimed at promoting agricultural excellence, with attractive prizes allocated to encourage farmer participation. Categories include prominent date varieties like Khneizi, Khalas, and Shishi, in addition to elite divisions: the “General Dhaid Elite Dates” and the “Northern Emirates Dhaid Elite Dates”.

The agenda further features specialized competitions for local lemons and red figs, alongside a homegrown date competition (only for women) and a contest for Al-Kharaif date variety, dedicated to children.

The festival will commence on July 23 with the “Local Lemon Beauty” and “Ratb Al Kharaif Beauty” Contests, to be followed by the “Khneizi Dates Beauty Contest” on July 24 and “Al-Khalas Dates Beauty Contest” on Friday, July 25. On Saturday, July 26, the festival will host the “Shishi Dates” competition, while the last day (Sunday, July 27) will feature both the “General Dhaid Elite Dates” and the “Northern Emirates Dhaid Elite Dates” competitions.

The Organising Committee of the Al Dhaid Date Festival has set a few general conditions and specific terms for participation in the festival’s competitions. These include using locally produced dates for the 2025 season that are only grown in the participants’ own farms. Applicants must also provide specific documents proving ownership of agricultural land when they register.

As part of the specific standards and criteria set for the dates’ competitions, participants must present dates that are at an optimal ripeness stage. The dates should be free from insect infestations, dead insects, or any apparent defects, weigh 4kg, and be presented in high-quality baskets.

Contestants cannot take part in more than two categories of dates’ Individual Varieties in the festival’s competitions, but they are entitled to participate in “Elite Date” categories. Participants must formally pledge compliance, and all judging decisions are final. On-site inspections may be carried out, and entries, once submitted, cannot be reclaimed.

The General Dhaid Elite Dates”, open to all participants, requires the submission of five distinct varieties, each weighing 3 kilograms, but the “Northern Emirates Dhaid Elite Dates” competitions require only four varieties, with 4 kilograms per entry. Elite entries must be entirely separate from those submitted in individual categories.

As for the local lemon and red fig competitions, the produce must be of local origin, grown on the participant’s farm or home garden, and submitted in quantities of 8 kilograms for lemons and 3 kilograms for figs.

The Homegrown Dates Competition is limited to women aged 25 and above from the Northern Emirates. Participants must submit 4 kilograms of dates (Khneizi, Khalas, or Sheishi varieties) harvested exclusively from their home gardens. Verification of winning entries is conducted through on-site visits.

The “Ratb Al Kharaif Beauty” Contest is designated for children between 7 and 15 years old from Sharjah’s Central Region. Each participant is required to submit no less than 3 kilograms of Kharayef dates.

