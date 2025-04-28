Manama - Bahrain: The insurance sector with its various business lines and the financial industry in general in Alegria and wider Arab and African regions will soon witness the third edition of the “Arab Actuarial Conference”, which brings the largest convergence of actuaries, insurance, investment, pension, national healthcare, financial regulators and government executives under one roof to discuss financial risks.

The conference will be held from 8 to 10 July 2025 at the Aurassi hotel in the capital Algiers, and is co-organised by the Algerian Federation of Insurance & Reinsurance Companies, General Arab Insurance Federation (GAIF), and MenaMoney, the Bahrain-based organiser of financial events.

The event is well attended by ministries of finance, health and social protection, central banks, insurance regulators, insurance federations, insurance companies, banks, actuarial firms, local and international actuarial societies, universities providing insurance and actuarial programs and risk management professionals across the Middle East & North Africa.

Held under the slogan of “Towards Resilient Societies”, the event is focused on creating better understanding and better ways of managing existing and emerging risks by financial and insurance industries, which translates into more prepared, adaptive and resilient societies.

This year’s 13 sessions will focus on trends and opportunities in Arab health insurance markets, transforming towards risk-based capital, IFRS17, role for actuaries in banking, actuaries in capital market and investment products, microinsurance in Arab and Africa markets, climate risk, role of actuaries in sustainable economy, expanding life and savings business, catastrophe risk modelling, how to price cybersecurity insurance, insurance business growth with data, machine learning and AI.

On this occasion, Mr. Youcef Benmicia, President of the Algerian Federation of Insurance and Reinsurance Companies, welcomed the hosting of this third conference in Algeria in partnership with Bahrain-based MenaMoney and the General Arab Insurance Federation (GAIF).

Benmicia said the conference aims to bring together actuarial experts and firms from across the Arab world to discuss emerging issues and topics affecting actuarial work and financial risks, particularly in insurance, banking, healthcare, pension funds, and asset management.

The conference will be a great opportunity for participants to exchange experiences, expertise and innovative solutions. “We are so pleased to welcome all participants from Arab and African countries to this regional event in Algeria,” he said.

For his part, Mr. Chakib Abuzaid, Secretary-General of GAIF, pointed out that this third edition of the conference aims to build on the success achieved since its first edition in Egypt in 2023 and to continue our support for the actuarial profession in our Arab region.

“This is a priority we began with the establishment of the Arab Actuaries League at GAIF in 2023, to enhance collaboration and exchange of expertise among actuaries in the Arab world,” he elaborated.

He mentioned that several experts and top executives participate in this conference, sharing innovative insights with a focus on developing strategies to address economic and social risks, as this event represents a step towards building more resilient societies.

Ebrahim K Ebrahim, CEO of MenaMoney, said we live in a world ravaged by crises and geopolitical, climatic, economic and trade challenges, all of which represent risks that significantly affect not just people’s lives but also the plans and operations of businesses and governments. Therefore, it is so critical for us to understand these risks with insights from specialised professionals such as actuaries.

He added the conference also aims to highlight the changing nature of the actuary's role in the new era of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data science, particularly as the event provides insights and analyses that address a range of emerging topics in actuarial, financial, and economic fields.