Climate data from space underpins effective action to observe and address climate change and the UK’s Space4Climate stand, in the COP28 Space Pavilion, will be the ideal place to discover the latest climate data, technology and products.

It is the first time a COP world climate summit has featured a dedicated Space Pavilion which will be in the Technology & Innovation Hub. Visitors to COP28, being held at Expo City, Dubai, November 30th-December 12th, will be able to meet representatives of the UK’s leading climate scientists and innovators, explore trusted and reliable climate data sets and discover cutting-edge climate products to support crucial climate decisions and actions.

Space4Climate’s stand is supported by the UK Space Agency and Krupa Nanda Kumar, Space4Climate’s Climate Services Manager, says: “We are excited to be showcasing the best of UK science, satellite technology and climate innovation in the first ever COP Space Pavilion. We will discuss new sources of climate data, upcoming satellite launches and collaboration opportunities. We look forward to meeting visitors who want to know more about the UK’s climate capabilities and products.”

Space4Climate specialises in putting complex climate research into terminology that people of all levels of technical knowledge can understand. Visitors will be able to meet our members, representatives of the UK Space Agency, world-leading climate scientists and business leaders.

Displays will demonstrate the UK satellite technology industry, innovation in Earth Observation and climate products to support effective decision-making and policies to address national, regional and global challenges. We will also have a series of events to discuss issues in greater detail including the new UK TRUTHS climate satellite mission and the importance of global standards for methane measurements.

A highlight will be Space4Climate’s new app, displayed on the PufferTouch globe, with stunning visualisations of climate data, videos and examples of innovative ways of using the data to address real world climate issues, all in layperson’s language.

UK technology is at the forefront of developing and building new climate satellites to gather Earth Observation data, supporting scientific research and data analytics and providing the evidence and infrastructure for applications for climate actions, adaptation and mitigation.

Space4Climate represents the UK Earth Observation community, bringing together every element of the climate data from space supply chain – scientific research, funders, government agencies, public sector and private industries from multi nationals to entrepreneurs. It is hosted by the National Centre for Earth Observation (NCEO) and based at the University of Reading, UK.

The Green Zone is free and open to all, tickets are available through the COP28 UAE website.

Government and business representatives can arrange conversations in advance by emailing Space4Climate@reading.ac.uk

-Ends-

Contacts: For further information please email Sally Stevens, Space4Climate Communications & Engagement Manager, s.stevens@reading.ac.uk

Space4Climate is a stakeholder-led and funded community, chaired by the UK Space Agency,

representing the UK’s world-leading Earth Observation expertise and global collaborations regarding climate data. The group members work together in delivering, sustaining and making use of trusted climate intelligence from space aim to drive global economic and societal benefit towards reaching a net zero climate resilient future. The group is hosted by the National Centre for Earth Observation at the University of Reading. For more information on Space4Climate visit www.Space4Climate.com