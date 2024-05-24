Dubai, UAE – du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), today announced its role as the official Telecommunication Partner for the Arab Media Forum (AMF) the 22nd edition. Organised by Dubai Press club under the esteemed patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the event will take place on May 27 to May 29, 2024, at Dubai World Trade Centre.

In its key role, du commits to enhancing the digital experience for all attendees. By deploying its advanced telecommunications network, du aims to provide an environment where connectivity is not just a utility, but a catalyst for creativity and innovation. Attendees can expect robust, high-speed internet access facilitating immersive and interactive experiences across the forum's diverse program.

Fahad Al Hassawi, Chief Executive Officer at du, said: “We are honoured to play a pivotal role in elevating the Arab Media Forum's digital connectivity. With each edition, we challenge ourselves to uplift the connectivity standard, ensuring that every touchpoint is an opportunity for our participants to connect, create, and collaborate. The AMF initiative serves as a critical platform through which we contribute towards facilitating the digital evolution of the media industry."

The Arab Media Forum is a pivotal gathering for media thought leaders to explore significant political, social, and technological shifts impacting the media landscape. The AMF will unite a diverse group of participants, including media figures, scholars, and digital content creators from across the globe, to participate in insightful discussions.

As it marks its third year of partnership, du reaffirms its commitment to fostering an innovative and connected media community. Through its support for the Arab Media Forum, du continues to empower professionals and enthusiasts alike to explore the future of media in an increasingly digital world.

About du

Operating under the steadfast umbrella of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du is an integral driver of the UAE’s economic, social and digital transformation. Thriving on digitally innovating all facets of the contemporary telecom experience, we touch the lives of millions of customers everyday as a dedicated enabler of connectivity, continuity and growth across consumer and enterprise segments. Whether delivering state-of-the-art Smart City infrastructure, bespoke enterprise ICT solutions, government communications, secure data solutions, or the very best in home entertainment and value, we are a reliable telco and ICT player shaping the future of communication for a more connected tomorrow.

