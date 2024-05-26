Roston Chase struck a magnificent 38-ball 67 as West Indies set South Africa a challenging 208 to win in the second T20I at Sabina Park on Saturday.

West Indies, who lead the three-match series 1-0, won the toss and opted to bat and they made a bright start with Brandon King scoring 36 off 22 balls.

Kyle Mayers was aggressive as he struck 32 off 16 balls, with three sixes before he went in the ninth over with the home side on 83-3.

Both King and Mayers were dismissed by 21-year-old leg spinner Nqabayomzi Peter, who impressed in his debut for South Africa.

But the damage was done with the 63-run partnership between Chase and Romario Shepherd.

Chase, playing some elegant strokes, hit seven fours and two sixes but was kept off the strike in the final over when Lungi Ngidi picked up two wickets and conceded just three runs.

It was a tough day for medium-pacer Andile Phehlukwayo who ended with figures of 2-51 off his three overs.

West Indies are co-hosting the upcoming T20 World Cup with the United States.